The Theatre Group At SBCC Presents A Musical Revue HERE WE GO AGAIN!

The Theatre Group at SBCC welcomes audiences back to the Garvin Theatre with a celebration of musicals past and future, HERE WE GO AGAIN! A Musical Revue, July 15-18, 2021 for 4 performances only. Directed by Katie Laris, musical direction by David Potter and choreography by Christina McCarthy, Here We Go Again! will feature talented local performers in musical numbers from Theatre Group shows past and future.

The cast will feature: Robert Allen, Leesa Beck, Hannah Brudney, Paul Canter, Bridget DeVine, Nick Ehlen, Amanda Elliott, McKenna Gemberling, Dante Gonzalez, Violet Joy Hansen, Eddie O'Toole, Margaret Prothero, Hannah Robinson, Daniel Sabraw, Vivian Shay, Levi Smylie, Tiffany Story, Allison Sugden, Ciara Tolliver, Ben Watkins, and Angela Delgado Zevallos. This performance will mark the beginning of the 75th anniversary of The Theatre Group at SBCC which started with its roots in 1946 as Alhecama Productions.

Performances will be July 15-18, in the Garvin Theatre on SBCC West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Dr. Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday @ 2pm. The Sunday, July 18, 2pm performance will be Live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. Tickets are $26 general/$21 Seniors and SBCC Staff/$17 for students and can be purchased online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com or by calling the Box Office at 805-965-5935.