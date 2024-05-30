The Theatre Group At SBCC Announces LEGALLY BLONDE And More for 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Theatre Group at SBCC has announced the plays for the 2024-25 season, its 79th season in Santa Barbara.

Beginning in July 2024 in the Garvin Theatre we will present LEGALLY BLONDE the Musical, July 12-27, music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, book by Heather Hach and based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture. Elle Woods appears to have it all. But when her life is turned upside down after her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law, Elle is determined to get him back and ingeniously makes her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex, but with the support of some new friends Elle is determined to realize her potential and prove herself to the world. A fabulously entertaining award-winning musical based on the beloved movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

In October will be LOST IN YONKERS by Neil Simon, October 11-26, 2024 in the Garvin Theatre. Considered by many to be legendary comic playwright Neil Simon's greatest work, Lost in Yonkers is a memory play set in Yonkers, NY in 1942. At the heart of the story is the tale of two boys: 15-year-old Jay Kurnitz and his 13-year-old brother Artie, who are suddenly forced to move in with their strict grandmother and an assortment of quirky and mysterious relatives. As they struggle to adapt in the strange new world of Yonkers, secrets emerge, adventures ensue and the boys experience a life they never dreamed possible. Infused with the love of family and a deep understanding of human relationships, the play is by turns hilarious and heartbreaking--it is not to be missed!

In the Spring of 2025, February 28- March 15, will be Ken Ludwig's SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD. Packed with thrills, romance, laughter, and immortal characters like Little John, Friar Tuck, and Maid Marian, Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood tells the enduring story of a hero of the people who is up for any challenge to best the rich and ridiculous, whether in tests of wit or weaponry. This new adaptation, crafted by theatrical superstar, Ken Ludwig, is a fast-paced, frothy and funny story sure to please the whole family. So, get ready to duck a quarterstaff or two – you won't want to miss a moment of the swashbuckling fun!

In the intimate Jurkowitz Theatre, April 18-May 3, we present a new play CRIME AND PUNISHMENT, A COMEDY, Based (very loosely) on Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky, By Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. Dostoevsky's turn-of-the-century masterpiece is reimagined as a 90-minute romp of a morality tale, performed by tremendously talented actors who play over 50 zany characters, riffing on the famous novel—and all of Russian literature. The brilliant comic team of Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen transform this classic story of impoverished student Raskolnikov who becomes a murderer in order to save his family into a fast-paced hilarious, surprisingly touching and sweet whirlwind of a play. Who knew that crime, punishment or Russia in the 1860's could be this fun?

Subscribers also get first chance to buy tickets to the SBCC Theatre Arts Department student showcase production of MRS. CRATCHIT'S WILD CHRISTMAS BINGE by Christopher Durang, which will run November 13-23, 2024 in the Jurkowitz Theatre. In this comedy with music, Tony Award-winning playwright Christopher Durang delivers A Christmas Carol as you've never seen it before. It's a world in which Ebeneezer Scrooge's ghostly visitor has lost all navigational skill, where Tiny Tim is insufferable and Mrs. Bob Cratchit is at the end of her rope. As Scrooge's ride careens from one Christmas send-up to the next, this is a hilarious holiday production you won't want to miss! Tickets are $20 general, $17 seniors and SBCC staff and $10 for students for this additional play.

Tickets

Season tickets range from $80-$100 for all four plays, depending on the day of the week, and are available by phone or in person at the Garvin Box Office. Single tickets go on sale June 10 and will range from $16-$29 each. Call the Garvin Box Office at 805-965-5935 for information or www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

