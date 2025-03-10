Spotlight: PARENTS IN CHAINS at Ensemble Theatre Company

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara and J. Todd Harris present PARENTS IN CHAINS- A new comedy about texts, treks, sex, and empty nests. Written by Emmy and Peabody award-winner Jay Martel, Directed by Andy Fickman.



In PARENTS IN CHAINS, six L.A. parents exchange texts as their 18-year-old daughters drive home from a weekend in San Francisco during the approach of a hurricane. The trip and the inclement weather bring out both the best and the worst in the parents as they confront, as a group, as couples, and as individuals, what it means to let go of their kids. By turns viciously comic and poignant, PARENTS IN CHAINS is a valentine to the most difficult, most failure-prone job in the world.









