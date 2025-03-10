News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: PARENTS IN CHAINS at Ensemble Theatre Company

PARENTS IN CHAINS Featuring a Rotating Cast of Celebs!

By: Mar. 10, 2025
Spotlight: PARENTS IN CHAINS at Ensemble Theatre Company Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara and J. Todd Harris present PARENTS IN CHAINS- A new comedy about texts, treks, sex, and empty nests. Written by Emmy and Peabody award-winner Jay Martel, Directed by Andy Fickman.

In PARENTS IN CHAINS, six L.A. parents exchange texts as their 18-year-old daughters drive home from a weekend in San Francisco during the approach of a hurricane. The trip and the inclement weather bring out both the best and the worst in the parents as they confront, as a group, as couples, and as individuals, what it means to let go of their kids. By turns viciously comic and poignant, PARENTS IN CHAINS is a valentine to the most difficult, most failure-prone job in the world.




 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos