SHANGHAI Will Be Performed on Zoom by the UC Santa Barbara Department of Theater and Dance Next Week

The Department of Theater and Dance presents Shanghai, a LAUNCH PAD preview production that follows the life of a young girl growing up in a crowded and battle-worn city. Written by Linda Alper and directed by Sara Rademacher, the show opens at 7 p.m. on May 19 on Zoom and runs through the 23rd.

Between 1937 and 1947, when the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Australia refused entry to 20,000 Jewish refugees, the colorful and corrupt city of Shanghai opened its doors to them without visas. Eventually, they were sequestered in a square mile of impoverished ghetto which they shared with 10,000 other Chinese residents.

In Shanghai, we follow Eva Broder, a Jewish refugee, as she journeys from adolescence to adulthood and discovers the ways her life is interwoven with her Chinese neighbors, and her own strength in the face of extreme adversity. This heart-warming - and heart-wrenching - coming of age story gives us a glimpse into this piece of history that is not often told.

Alper hopes that after audiences watch the show, they will see how cultures can come together, despite their differences. "It's possible for two very different cultures, who are all under their own stresses and restrictions, to come together and live together and improve one another's lives," she said. "Differences can make us stronger."

In a world where antisemitism is once again on the rise, we cannot forget the events of the Holocaust, and at its core, this play is about remembrance. "It's about remembering, connecting, and passing on," said Rademacher. "And that is told through the story of growing up."

Join the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance as they explore this brilliantly told important piece of history. The production is free to everyone, and the viewing link is available online at www.theaterdance.ucsb.edu.