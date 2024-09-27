Photos: The Theatre Group at SBCC Presents LOST IN YONKERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Theatre Group at SBCC will continue the 24-25 season with Neil Simon’s LOST IN YONKERS, Directed by Jonathan Fox, October 9-26, 2024 in the Garvin Theatre.

Considered by many to be legendary comic playwright, Neil Simon's greatest work, Lost in Yonkers is a memory play set in Yonkers, NY in 1942. At the heart of the story is the tale of two boys: 15 year old Jay Kurnitz and his 13-year old brother Arty, who are suddenly forced to move in with their strict grandmother and an assortment of quirky and mysterious relatives.

As they struggle to adapt in the strange new world of Yonkers, secrets emerge, adventures ensue and the boys experience a life they never dreamed possible. Infused with the love of family and a deep understanding of human relationships, the play is by turns hilarious and heartbreaking--it is not to be missed!

Performances will be October 9-26, 2024 in the Garvin Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Dr. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 805-965-5935 or online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

Photo Credit: Ben Crop

Guy Challen, Leesa Beck and Luke David Hamilton

Guy Challen, Luke David Hamilton and Peter Fuller

Guy Challen, Peter Fuller and Luke David Hamilton

Leesa Beck, Luke David Hamilton and Guy Challen

Comments