Photos: First Look at the Ensemble Theatre Company's AMERICAN SON

The production opens tonight, April 9th, and runs through April 24th.

Apr. 9, 2022  

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) presents the fourth show of its 2021-2022 season, the contemporary thriller, American Son, by Christopher Demos-Brown and directed by Jonathan Fox. American Son begins previews on Thursday, April 7 at 7:30pm, opens on Saturday, April 9 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, April 24, 2022 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara. American Son is a collaboration with The English Theatre Frankfurt, Germany.

American Son is a nail-biting story that takes place in real-time in the waiting room of a Miami police station where, in the middle of the night, the parents of an African-American teenager anxiously await news of their son, who may have been picked up by the police. This breathtaking drama looks at subtle, and not-so-subtle, racial dynamics in American culture.

"We have been eager to finally bring this compelling and important new play to The New Vic stage since the production was halted in 2020," said ETC's Artistic Director, Jonathan Fox. "The questions it raises about race in today's America are even more vital and urgent than two years ago, and the playwright, Christopher Demos-Brown, has been working with us to incorporate events of the past two years. We have assembled an extraordinary cast and design team to bring this suspenseful and riveting work to life on The New Vic stage."

American Son had a successful run at the Booth Theatre on Broadway, directed by Kenny Leon, and starring Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan, and Eugene Lee. The play was adapted as a feature film on Netflix.

Ticket prices range from $42 - $72. Single tickets are available through the ETC box office at (805) 965-5400, or online at etcsb.org.

Take a look at the production photos below!

Tracey A. Leigh and Toby Tropper star in the Ensemble Theatre Company's production of AMERICAN SON  by Christopher Demos-Brown, directed by Jonathan Fox and now playing at the New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Toby Tropper and Jamison Jones star in the Ensemble Theatre Company's production of AMERICAN SON by Christopher Demos-Brown, directed by Jonathan Fox and now playing at the New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Tracey A. Leigh and Jamison Jones star in the Ensemble Theatre Company's production of AMERICAN SON by Christopher Demos-Brown, directed by Jonathan Fox and now playing at the New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Tracey A. Leigh and Jamison Jones star in the Ensemble Theatre Company's production of AMERICAN SON by Christopher Demos-Brown, directed by Jonathan Fox and now playing at the New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Tracey A. Leigh and Alex Morris star in the Ensemble Theatre Company's production of AMERICAN SON by Christopher Demos-Brown, directed by Jonathan Fox and now playing at the New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Alex Morris and Tracey A. Leigh star in the Ensemble Theatre Company's production of AMERICAN SON by Christopher Demos-Brown, directed by Jonathan Fox and now playing at the New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Jamison Jones and Tracey A. Leigh star in the Ensemble Theatre Company's production of AMERICAN SON by Christopher Demos-Brown, directed by Jonathan Fox and now playing at the New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Alex Morris, Tracey A. Leigh and Jamison Jones star in the Ensemble Theatre Company's production of AMERICAN SON by Christopher Demos-Brown, directed by Jonathan Fox and now playing at the New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara.


