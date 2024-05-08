Photos: First Look at the Cast of ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND at Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara has announced the capstone production of its 45th season, the world premiere musical, ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND, written by seven-time Emmy Award winning writer Mark Saltzman (Romeo and Bernadette) and directed by Jim Fall (Trick), with musical arrangements by Jack Lipson.

This new musical tells the true story of the secret romance between the real-life Alice, and Prince Leopold, son of Queen Victoria and great-granduncle of Prince Harry. As a child, Alice was Lewis Carroll's inspiration for the girl who fell down the rabbit hole, but now Alice is falling in love, despite the furious objections of the Queen. To honor the a cappella traditions at Oxford, the music of ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND is performed without accompaniment.

ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND will perform from Thursday, May 30 through Sunday, June 16, 2024 (with a press opening on Saturday, June 1 at 8:00pm) at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street.

Check out all new photos below!

Photo Credit: Zach Mendez



Sam O'Byrne and Margie Mays

Sam O'Byrne and Margie Mays

Bree Murphy

Sam O'Byrne, Bree Murphy and Margie Mays

Sam O'Byrne and Margie Mays

Margie Mays

Bree Murphy

Comments