Photo Flash: First Look at Rubicon Theatre's BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN

Rubicon Theatre opens the company's 22nd Season with an environmental production of the musical Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, opening October 26 at 7pm and continuing through November 10, 2019. Directed by Kirby Ward, with a company of 23, the production runs Wednesdays through Sundays in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District at the company's home at 1006 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001.

Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score, Big River is a rollicking river adventure based on Mark Twain's timeless 1884 novel. In the story, the irrepressible, rebellious young Huck resists polite society and takes off on a raft with Jim, a runaway slave. On their journey, Huck and Jim encounter wild extremes of greed, bigotry, kindness and love. Twain's many memorable characters are brought to vivid life - from the Widow Douglas and her stern sister to two uproariously funny con men; from Huck's partner in crime Tom Sawyer and their rowdy gang of pals to the lovely Mary Jane Wilkes and her trusting family.

Propelled by a soul-stirring score of country, pop, gospel and bluegrass music created by Roger Miller ("King of the Road"), Big River is a theatrical celebration of pure Americana and a powerful and timely coming of age story.

Rubicon's Big River is the fulfillment of a long-held dream for husband-and-wife team Kirby and Beverly Ward, both Broadway and West-End veterans. This production marks their third journey on the river. (They serve as Director/Choreographer and Associate Producer/Associate Director, respectively.) Kirby and Beverly have envisioned an environmental revival of the show with ensemble members who sing, play multiple characters and also play instruments. Their vision was to revisit Twain's timely tale with an integrated group of storytellers who have a sense of urgency because of the show's relevance to the present time.

Says Rubicon Producing Artistic Director Karyl Lynn Burns, "Kirby and Bev have assembled a glorious group of talents. The show will be raucous and charming and full of music and dance and laughter, while also packing a powerful dramatic punch, bringing home the fact that prejudice is still a pervasive problem in our country more than 135 years after the novel was first published."

"The play addresses issues related to social justice," continues Burns, "and is a call to each individual to act according to their conscience. (Our season is entitled 'True North' and many of the shows will echo this theme through the season.)"



Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn opens on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District, with low-priced previews Wednesday, October 23 at 7 p.m., Thursday, October 24 at 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 25 at 8 p.m., and Saturday, October 26 at 2:00 p.m. The production continues Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays and 2 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through November 10, 2019. Talkbacks are scheduled following the all Wednesday performances except the first preview. Regular ticket prices range from $34 to $74, with $20 onstage seats for students and other discounts for seniors and members of the military. For tickets, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call (805) 667-2900.

Photo Credit: Loren Haar





Related Articles Shows View More Santa Barbara Stories

More Hot Stories For You