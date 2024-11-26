Performances of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Added at Ensemble Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara will present “Community Pay-What-You-Can ”preview performance of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, which also coincides with the actual 68thanniversary date at Sun Records that the iconic quartet jammed together, as well as two additional (by overwhelming demand!) performances on Thursday, December 12 at 2:00pm and Tuesday, December 17 at 7:30pm! MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET features a book by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux, original concept and direction by Floyd Mutrux, was inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. ETC’s production will be directed by Brian McDonald and under the musical direction of David Lamoureux.MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET will now perform from Wednesday, December 4 through Sunday, December 22, 2024 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street.



The Tony Award-nominated musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is set on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny. Relive the era with the smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actor/musicians. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET will showcase hit songs include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons, “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Hound Dog,” and more.

“Our production of Million Dollar Quartet has resonated deeply with audiences, and we’re thrilled to add three additional performances, including a Community “Pay-What- You-Can” preview night on December 4 at 7:30pm, the 68th anniversary of this remarkable event” said Scott DeVine, Executive Artistic Director of Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara. “These added dates reflect our commitment to making the arts accessible and ensuring more members of our community can experience this electrifying celebration of rock 'n' roll history.”



