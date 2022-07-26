PCPA's INTO THE WOODS Comes to the Festival Theater Solvang Next Month

PCPA's production of Into the Woods comes to the Festival Theater Solvang on August 11th through September 4th, 2022.

This magical musical brings everyone's favorite storybook characters together for a fractured fairytale like you've never seen. When the Baker and his wife learn that a Witch's curse left them childless, the two set off on a journey into the woods to break the spell. Their paths cross and stories interweave including, Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival, Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk, and even a big bad wolf. Wishes are granted, but the consequences follow closely behind. The stirring script and sophisticated score, by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, combine in a rare modern classic that is poignant and enchanting.

This performance is the remount of the show from Santa Maria in April and May. PCPA is honored to bring this performance of Into the Woods into the newly renovated Solvang Festival Theater.

Celebrate the Opening Night with a pre-show reception and Intermission Hospitality - special event tickets can be purchased online @ pcpa.org. Part of the proceeds will benefit PCPA's scholarship appeal for our acting and technical theatre students.

The central story is borrowed by Sondheim and Lapine from The Brothers Grimm and include "Cinderella," "Rapunzel," and "Little Red Cap," more commonly known as "Little Red Riding Hood." The other folk tale that is especially important to the plot is not from the Grimm's at all. "Jack and the Beanstalk" is a traditional English fairy tale. Finally, there are two other stories from The Brothers Grimm that receive brief mentions in the play when the two princes go looking for additional princesses. They are "Brier Rose" and "Snow White."

The journey into the forest is a journey to understanding. Sondheim's songs clearly mark the stages of that journey, and as the songs are repeated and altered in the course of the musical, we see how much the characters have learned and changed. We see how much they have gained and the losses they have suffered. But fairy tales also send the message of what is arguably the central song of Into the Woods, "No One Is Alone." So, the journeys come to a warm if not happy ending.

Creative team includes Director - Roger DeLaurier, Musical Director - Michael Wilkins, Choreographer - Jay Brenneman, Scenic Designer - Jason Bolen, Costume Designer - Sara Curran Ice, Lighting Designer - Jennifer "Z" Zornow, Production Stage Manager - Sarah Elizabeth Ford and Assistant Director - Kristina Melsheimer.

The cast of twenty plus features Suzy Newman as Jack's mother, Gracie Jurczyk as Cinderella, Lexi Rhoades as The Witch, Yusef Seevers as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Emily Trask as the Baker's Wife, Erik Stein as Narrator/Mysterious Stranger, and George Walker as the Baker. Join us on this journey Into the Woods.

PCPA's production of Into the Woods is generously sponsored by the Honorable Jed & Mrs. Diane Beebe, Linda Stafford Burrows, Craig Huseth, Suzanne & Ron Levy and Dick & Patti Melsheimer.

For tickets, please call the box office at 805-922-8313. Visit: www.pcpa.org. Tickets range from $43.50 to $62.00, pricing based on day, time, and may increase upon demand. Tickets for Opening Night Reception are $100 for premium seats ($35 donation), and include a pre-show charcuterie box and intermission hospitality.

Performances subject to change.

The latest COVID guidelines will be posted on the web site as we near performance dates.