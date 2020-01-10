Opera Santa Barbara's Valentine's Day Gala Celebrates Love

Opera Santa Barbara returns to the Four Seasons Biltmore for its annual Opera Gala. The company will honor the dedication and contributions of philanthropists Sarah and Roger Chrisman to Santa Barbara's local performing arts organizations. Opera SB's Chrisman Studio Artist program is named in recognition of their support.

This season the Opera Gala falls on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14, 2020 and will be a Celebration of Love inspired by Opera Santa Barbara's upcoming production of Romeo & Juliet in May 2020. The romantic event will be filled with elegance and magnificent music.

The night-to-remember begins with cocktails inside the Biltmore's exquisite Loggia Ballroom. During a three-course gourmet dinner guests will be treated to a one-night-only musical experience featuring tenors, Arnold Rawls and Daniel Montenegro, and sopranos Sarah Vautour and Julia Metzler, principal cast of Il Postino that opens March 7 and 8, 2020 at the Lobero Theatre. The artists will transport guests to a night reminiscent of the excitement and mystery of first love. Before the final goodnight kisses, dance the evening away to the music of DJ Gavin Roy.

The Opera Gala will bring together a community of performing arts lovers to share a memorable evening while providing vital financial support for Opera Santa Barbara's acclaimed productions, educational programming, and community initiatives. It is Opera Santa Barbara's mission to share the beauty of its art to the community with a variety of programs, from free community concerts and school performances to gorgeous fully-staged productions in historic downtown theatres. For over 25 years, residents and visitors of all ages have been entertained, moved, and inspired by Opera SB performances and public programs.

For one night only, relive the excitement of Romeo and Juliet when they fell in love at a ball in Verona, and support Opera Santa Barbara at the most romantic event of the season!

Opera Gala tickets are on sale and sponsorship opportunities are available. Single tickets are $350 each, Tables for 8 are sold at $2,800 each and VIP Tables for 8 are sold at $3,500 each. Tickets are limited due to the space available at the Biltmore so supporters are encouraged to buy tickets early.

Tickets for the Opera Gala are available at operasb.org or by calling (805) 898-3890.





