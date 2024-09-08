JANE AUSTEN IN 89 MINUTES Opens This Month At Theatre 40

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre 40 and producer David Hunt Stafford have announced the world premiere of Jane Austen IN 89 MINUTES, a new comedy written and directed by Syrie James, running from September 20 to October 13, 2024.

Jane Austen in 89 Minutes is a comedy in which a cast of madcap ladies and gents bring all six of Jane Austen's beloved novels to comic life and includes modern day zingers about Jane Austen's fame, fandom, movies, and TV series. The play takes place in a wrinkle in time, the present day intermingled with England's Regency Era, 1811-1816. At several points, Jane Austen has to rein in her characters when they run amok and try to take over the show.

The cast includes Todd Andrew Ball, Alison Blanchard, Steven G. Frankenfield, Shayna Gabrielle, Michael Mullen, Katyana Rocker-Cook, Holly Sidell. Understudy: Megan Deford.

Syrie James is the playwright and director. A member of Writers Guild of America, her plays have been produced off-Broadway and across North America. Her work for television includes Starman, Buck James, and Once in a Lifetime. She is the author of thirteen novels, including Jane Austen Made Me Do it, The Missing Manuscript of Jane Austen, The Lost Memoirs of Jane Austen, and Jane Austen's First Love. She is also an actor.

Choreography, costume design, properties: Syrie James.

This engagement replaces the previously scheduled Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Elusive Ear, which will now be produced in our 2025-2026 season.

Theatre Forty is located at 241 S, Moreno Drive, in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre, Beverly Hills, CA 90212. The venue is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free parking is available in the parking lot beneath the theatre. To access parking, enter through the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $35.

RESERVATIONS: (310) 364-0535 or visit the link below.

