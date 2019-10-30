HEAD OVER HEELS Begins Next Month In Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara High School continues their string of contemporary Broadway musicals with Head Over Heels - A New Musical, November 8-17

Head Over Heels is the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening. It played its final Broadway performance on January 6, 2019.

This laugh-out-loud love story features the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's, including the hit songs, "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You."

This modern musical fairy tale where once-upon-a-time is right now, follows the escapades of a royal family who set out on a journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction. Through a plot containing usurped kingship, unlikely lovers, and gender-fluid disguises.

Head Over Heels preaches unconditional love and acceptance of yourself and everyone you know, no matter their gender or sexual identity.

Tickets available at the door and, in advance, at purplepass.com/sbhstheatre.





