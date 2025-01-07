Berkeley Symphony Will Perform MUSIC IN MOTION Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Berkeley Symphony, led by Music Director Joseph Young, will resume its 2024–25 Symphonic Series with Music In Motion on Sunday, February 9 at 4 p.m. at the Berkeley Community Theater. The second of four Symphonic Series performances this season, Music In Motion will showcase cellist Inbal Segev in Anna Clyne's DANCE, a concerto inspired by the poetry of Rumi. DANCE will feature dancers from Berkeley Ballet, performing new choreography from Robin Dekkers and Miche Wong. John Adams's The Chairman Dances, subtitled Foxtrot for Orchestra, and Ludwig van Beethoven's rousing Symphony No. 7 round out this celebration of kinetic creativity and expression.

“This program dances with humor, with strength, and with grace,” says Music Director Joseph Young. “The Chairman Dances is Adams at his most playful, while Anna Clyne's DANCE highlights the poignant, lyrical side of dance. And, of course, Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 has this driving rhythm and relentless pulse that leaves a lasting impression.”

Berkeley Symphony's Symphonic Series continues on March 16 with Spring's Awakening, a musical commentary on the natural world. This concert will feature Einojuhani Rautavaara's innovative work Cantus Arcticus, which features recordings of arctic birds; Huang Ruo's dynamic and introspective Tipping Point, and Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 1, “Spring,” a jubilant expression of renewal and rebirth.

Subscriptions to Berkeley Symphony are available now. Patrons may also choose 3 or 4 concerts across the Symphonic Series and/or Chamber Series to create a custom Pick 3 or Pick 4 Package, saving up to 25% off regular ticket prices. Single tickets are also available and may be purchased online at berkeleysymphony.org or by phone at (510) 841-2800.

