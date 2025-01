Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Tanika Baptiste - THE PHOENIX PROJECT - Pittsburg Theatre Company



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Chris 'Boogy' Marcos - IN THE HEIGHTS - Cabrillo Stage



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Reynalda Cruz - DREAM HOU$E - Cinnabar Theater



Best Dance Production

EVITA - San Francisco Playhouse



Best Direction Of A Musical

Estrella Esparza-Johnson - IN THE HEIGHTS - Cabrillo Stage



Best Direction Of A Play

Mary Ann Rodgers - DREAM HOU$E - Cinnabar Theater



Best Ensemble

IN THE HEIGHTS - Cabrillo Stage



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Noah Hewitt - OKLAHOMA! - Cinnabar Theater



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Brett Strader - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Cinnabar Theater



Best Musical

IN THE HEIGHTS - Cabrillo Stage



Best Performer In A Musical

Sofia Rosas - IN THE HEIGHTS - Cabrillo Stage



Best Performer In A Play

Bethany Regan - DREAM HOU$E - Cinnabar



Best Play

DREAM HOU$E - Cinnabar Theater



Best Production of an Opera

LA BOHEME - Cinnabar Theater



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aissa Simbulan - OKLAHOMA! - Cinnabar Theater



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brittany Law - DREAM HOU$E - Cinnabar Theater



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Anne Elizabeth Clark - EVERYBODYS TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Ray of Light Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

John Charles Quimpo - HUMAN ERROR - Town Hall Theatre Company



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater



Favorite Local Theatre

Cinnabar Theater



