Wayne Harris's DRAPETOMANIA is Coming to The Marsh Berkeley

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Marsh Berkeley will present the World Premiere engagement of acclaimed playwright and performer Wayne Harris’s Drapetomania, an exploration of political dissent and the tools of oppression that can be employed to silence protesters.

Invited by the U.S. State Department to Palestine to perform a piece about Martin Luther King Jr., Harris found striking similarities between the U.S. and the Middle East, uncovering cultural reckonings and historical parallels while sharing a story of peace. The play takes its title, from the word coined in 1851 by American physician Samuel A. Cartwright to define a perceived “mental illness” that caused enslaved peoples to flee their captivity. Reclaiming the term, Harris offers audiences a call to action, urging civic engagement and activism. Directed by David Ford, Drapetomania was presented in a well-received workshop run at The Marsh in August 2025 and returns for this World Premiere.

Drapetomania will run September 27 – October 25, 2025 (press opening: October 4) with performances at 4:30pm Saturdays at The Marsh Berkeley, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley, CA 94704. Select performances will be followed by talkbacks with community leaders dedicated to preserving democratic processes in the United States. Tickets ($25-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved, $3 convenience fee per ticket).

With Drapetomania, Harris continues his decades-long relationship with The Marsh, one that has spanned performances and years of teaching The Marsh's youth programs.

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.