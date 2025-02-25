Video: Watch the Trailer For UNCLE VANYA Starring Hugh Bonneville at Berkeley Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch the trailer for Berkeley Rep's production of Olivier Award-winner Conor McPherson’s stunning adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s masterpiece, UNCLE VANYA. The production is now running at Berkeley Rep’s Peet’s Theatre through Sunday, March 23, 2025.

When the distinguished elderly owner of a rural estate returns with a new, young wife, chaos erupts. Tensions run high, marriages reach their limits, confessions—and vodka—flow freely, and weapons are drawn. Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Paddington) plays Uncle Vanya in this heartbreaking comedy about the eternal battle between futility and change. UNCLE VANYA is a co-production with Shakespeare Theatre Company and will be directed by Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Simon Godwin.

Joining Bonneville (Vanya) is Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey (Astrov). Rounding out the cast are: Ito Aghayere (Yelena), Melanie Field (Sonya), Sharon Lockwood (Mariya), Kina Kantor (Stage Manager), Tom Nelis (Alexander Serabyakov), Nancy Robinette (Marina), and Craig Wallace (Telegin). Understudies for Uncle Vanya include Anne Darragh, James Whalen, and John Leslie Wolfe (listed alphabetically).

Comments