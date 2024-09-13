Video: First Look at PRIVATE LIVES at A.C.T. San Francisco

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at the first show of American Conservatory Theater's 2024/25 season - a reimagined production of Noël Coward’s Private Lives, now on stage through October 6th, 2024.

Bay Area favorite KJ Sanchez directs Coward’s hysterical classic tale of the tempestuous dance that is marriage. Reset to 1930s Argentina and featuring sensual tango dancing, Coward’s iconic, wry comedy sings with spiky repartee.

When an explosive divorced couple and their new spouses inadvertently honeymoon in adjacent rooms at the same hotel, combustible chemistry reignites, strong passions and stronger personalities take over, and mayhem ensues. Performances of Private Lives will take place at the Toni Rembe Theater (415 Geary St., San Francisco). Press night for Private Lives will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

Single tickets (ranging from $25–$130) will go on sale on August 15 at 10 a.m. PT at the A.C.T. Box Office at 415-749-2228 or online at act-sf.org/private-lives. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



The cast of Private Lives includes (in alphabetical order): Hugo E. Carbajal (Elyot Chase), Livia Gomes Demarchi (Understudy, Amanda Prynne & Sibyl Chase), Bacilio Mendez II (Understudy, Elyot Chase & Victor Prynne), Brady Morales-Woolery (Victor Prynne), Sarita Ocón (Amanda Prynne), and Gianna DiGregorio Rivera (Sibyl Chase).



Directed by KJ Sanchez, the creative team for Private Lives includes Tanya Orellana (Scenic Designer), Jessie Amoroso (Costume Designer), Scott Bolman (Lighting Designer), Jake Rodriguez (Sound Designer), Dave Maier (Fight Director), Lisette Perelle (Tango Instructor), Laura Hicks (Stage Manager), and Julia Formanek (Assistant Stage Manager).

