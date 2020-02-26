VIDEO: Take a Look at the Trailer for Bay Area Musicals' THE FULL MONTY

Bay Area Musicals will present the Company's first 2020 production, the 10-time Tony Award-nominee THE FULL MONTY.

Check out a trailer for the production below!

Based on the cult hit film of the same name, THE FULL MONTY features music and lyrics by Tony Award-winner David Yazbek (THE BAND'S VISIT, TOOTSIE, DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS) and a book by legendary Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Terrence McNally (4-time Tony Award-winner, for the plays LOVE VALOUR! COMPASSION! and MASTER CLASS, and the books for musicals KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN and RAGTIME). Bay Area Musicals' production of THE FULL MONTY runs from February 15 - March 15, 2020 and will perform at San Francisco's Victoria Theatre (2961 16th St., San Francisco, CA 94103).

Regular tickets range from $35 - $85 and can be purchased online at www.bamsf.org/the-full-monty. Opening Night Fundraiser Tickets (available only for the Saturday, February 15 performance at 8:00 p.m.) range from $50 - $100 and includes dessert and a champagne toast with the cast (and can also be purchased online at www.bamsf.org/the-full-monty





