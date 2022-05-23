VIDEO: First Look at South Bay Musical Theatre's ON THE TOWN

South Bay Musical Theatre is presenting ON THE TOWN, the energetic WWII-era musical comedy featuring music by Leonard Bernstein with book and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green.

Get a first look below!

Based on an idea by Jerome Robbins, SBMT's production of ON THE TOWN is directed and co-choreographed by Janie Scott, with co-choreography provided by Zendrex Llado and musical/vocal direction by Catherine Snider. ON THE TOWN runs through June 4, 2022 at the Saratoga Civic Theater (13777 Fruitvale Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070).

Combine a soaring Leonard Bernstein score, witty lyrics by Comden and Green, and a sweet tale about Three Sailors grabbing 24 hours of shore leave in New York City before being deployed overseas, and you get an American classic that is renowned for its timeless exuberance. With brash, spectacular, and slightly bittersweet abandon, ON THE TOWN is a tale about seizing the day and living life to its fullest. It features the seductively upbeat "I Can Cook, Too;" the melancholically beautiful ballad, "Lonely Town;" and that most beloved of toe-tapping tunes, "New York, New York."

The principal cast of ON THE TOWN includes Lysander Abadia as "Gabey," Michael Saenz as "Chip," David J. Kautz as "Ozzie," Francesca Cipponeri as "Ivy Smith," Catherine Traceski as "Hildy," Marie Finch as "Claire," Kayvon Kordestani as "Madame Dilly," Mark Robinson as "Judge Pitkin," and Rhona McFadyen as "Lucy Schmeeler."

The Ensemble of ON THE TOWN includes Kyle Arrouzet, Emery Ronan Bacon, Christine Baker, Peter Bullen, Gabriela Crolla, Chloe Diepenbrock, Lindsey Duran, Jessica Ellithorpe, Ethan Glasman, Ruth Godbey, Megan Griffin, Anthony Howard-Erevia, Glenn Howard-Erevia, Tim Huang, Edward Im, Kate Mathseon ("Claire Understudy"), David Mister, Jackson Paddock, Braden Taylor, Natalie To, David Truong, and Jennifer Yuan.

ON THE TOWN has a running time of 2 hours and 40 minutes, including a brief intermission.