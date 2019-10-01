Two New Medieval Groups To Appear In Concert In Palo Alto, Berkeley And San Francisco

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) launches its 2019-20 chamber season on Sunday, October 20, at 4:30 pm with Music for Oboe and Strings at the Institute for Advanced Study, in Wolfensohn Hall.

The concert spotlights the artistry of four PSO musicians as they perform as a quartet: Lillian Copeland, oboe, Ruotao Mao, violin, Stephanie Griffin, viola, and Alistair MacRae, cello. On the program are Johann Joachim Quantz' Quartet No. 3 in G Major, W.A. Mozart's Oboe Quartet in F Major, Ludwig van Beethoven's String Trio in D Major, and Benjamin Britten's Phantasy Quartet.

On Sunday, November 24, 4:30pm Marc Uys and Friends features the PSO's executive director on violin with musician friends making up the balance of an ensemble performing Paul Schoenfield's Café Music and Johannes Brahms' Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor.

On Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 4:30pm, soprano Mary Bonhag and double bassist Evan Premo, founders of Scrag Mountain Music, bring musical artistry from their home base in Marshfield, Vermont where they offer superior classical chamber music to the local community.

Through a special, ongoing partnership with the Institute for Advanced Study, concerts held in Wolfensohn Hall are free and open to the public via advanced, ticketed reservations available on a first-come, first served basis via princetonsymphony.org.

Many of the concerts at the Institute are presented in modified form free of charge at area adult communities including Stonebridge at Montgomery and Princeton Windrows, and on select Mondays at 1pm at the Monroe Public Library through a partnership with the Monroe Township Cultural Arts Commission.

The PSO also presents at least one chamber concert each season in a gallery at the Princeton University Art Museum. On February 12, 2020 at 5:30pm and 8pm, Wang Guowei, Sun Li, and Wang Junling of Music from China perform traditional Chinese music on an erhu, pipa, and zheng, respectively, as an accompaniment to the Museum's exhibit The Eternal Feast: Banqueting in Chinese Art from the 10th to the 14th Century. Tickets are $25 and are available now via princetonsymphony.org.

For tickets and information on the PSO's 2019-2020 chamber concerts, check out the PSO calendar or chamber series links under "Tickets & Events" on the PSO's new website at princetonsymphony.org.





