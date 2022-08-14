Tickets Available for Alicia Dattner's New Standup Show

This fall, award-winning comedian Alicia Dattner brings her new standup show, Are You Dressed for the Apocalypse?, to The Marsh Berkeley. This hilarious work explores what's so funny (or not) about climate change, Instagram, and Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Directed by Tom Bentley-Fisher, Are You Dressed for the Apocalypse? is raw, uncensored, apocalyptic, non-dual, post post-feminist ukulele comedy at its finest. Are You Dressed for the Apocalypse? will be presented September 17 - October 23, 2022 with performances at 7:00pm Saturdays and 5:00pm Sundays at The Marsh Berkeley, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley. For information or to order tickets ($20-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved), the public may visit www.themarsh.org.

Alicia Dattner (Playwright/Performer) is an award-winning comedian who has performed throughout the world, including Hollywood, Hawaii, Bali, New York, Bombay, and London. She began performing stand-up at the age of 18, appearing often at The Marsh's Mock Café. Since then, she has been mentored by and performed with many talented comedians including W. Kamau Bell (HBO, FX, CNN), Eugene Mirman (Bob's Burgers), and Bill Santiago (Comedy Central), and been seen at leading national comedy clubs including The Punchline, Cobb's Comedy Club, The Improv, Gotham Comedy, and Ha. She has played alongside luminaries including Ali Wong, Moshe Kasher, Maria Bamford, and many more. Dattner has also published the hilarious self-help book Getting Shit Done, and started a circus called The Latest Show on Earth, which toured nationally. Dattner's acclaimed solo shows also include The Oy of Sex and The Punchline, and their extended runs have garnered her many awards and accolades, including Best Comedian in both the SF Weekly and SF Bay Guardian. The Oy of Sex premiered Off-Broadway at The Bridge Theater and was listed three weeks running in The New York Times Comedy Section. It was a hit at The Marsh where it enjoyed an extended run in 2013-2014, followed by her well received Eat, Pray, Laugh! which had audiences laughing through an extended run in 2017. Dattner was last seen at The Marsh in 2018 when she performed her standup comedy show, One Life Stand.

Tom Bentley-Fisher (Director) has been the artistic director of five professional theatres, has directed over 100 productions at theatres across Canada, Spain, and the U.S., and has taught his approach to movement and acting in universities, theatre schools, and studios throughout North America and Europe for over 30 years. Early on, Bentley-Fisher developed a reputation for developing and staging physically evocative world premieres for some of Canada's finest playwrights, as well as the premiere of Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel's The Oldest Profession. Bentley-Fisher also directed Dattner's One Life Stand.

The Marsh is known as "a breeding ground for new performance." It was launched in 1989 by Founder and Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman, and pre-COVID hosted more than 600 performances of 175 shows across the company's two venues in San Francisco and Berkeley. A leading outlet for solo performers, The Marsh's specialty has been hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle as "solo performances that celebrate the power of storytelling at its simplest and purest." The East Bay Times named The Marsh one of Bay Area's best intimate theaters, calling it "one of the most thriving solo theaters in the nation. The live theatrical energy is simply irresistible." Since its launch in April 2020, the theatre's digital platform MarshStream has garnered more than 100,000 viewers. Notable MarshStream moments include the debut of MarshStream International Solo Fest 1 and 2, The Marsh's first-ever digital festivals, and the U.S. premiere of The Invisible Line, a new documentary about one of the world's most famous social experiments gone wrong. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic MarshStream has hosted over 700 LIVE streams, providing some 300 performers a platform to continue developing and producing art. The Marsh will continue to offer digital content on MarshStream, as well as in- person performances.

Photo Credit: Robert Strong