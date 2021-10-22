TheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Celebrate the Holidays With IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will celebrate the holidays with It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. This heartwarming holiday production, adapted by Joe Landry from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra, and Jo Swerling, offers the beloved 1946 film as a 1940s era radio play, complete with live foley-style sound effects. Presented in a fun and theatrical style, this live radio-play version of the holiday favorite, told by five nimble actors who take on dozens of roles and provide all of the live sound effects, immerses audiences in George Bailey's iconic tale of love, loss, and redemption on Christmas Eve. Directed by TheatreWorks Artistic Associate and Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play will be presented December 1-26, 2021 (press opening: December 4) at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. For tickets (starting at $30) more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (877)-662-8978.

TheatreWorks has announced COVID-19 health and safety requirements and will require proof of vaccination and masks for all staff and audience members entering any of its theatres, offices, and public spaces through December 31, 2021. Patrons must present a vaccination card, a photo of the card, or a digital vaccine record (myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov) with matching photo ID. Patrons who are legally exempted from being vaccinated must reach out to the TheatreWorks Box Office at least four days prior to their performance. All attendees must remain masked while indoors.



It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play will also be offered via video streaming, allowing patrons to watch either from home or in-theatre, making these shows accessible to additional audience members, including those unable or unready to attend in- person. More information will be available soon at TheatreWorks.org.

TheatreWorks has assembled a stellar cast of five actors who will take on dozens of roles bringing Bedford Falls to life and sharing the story of this classic holiday film. Moses Villarama (he/his) makes his TheatreWorks main stage debut as George Bailey. He was recently seen in Cambodian Rock Band at Signature Theatre in New York City, La Jolla Playhouse, and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and locally has performed in TheatreWorks' recent benefit reading of Writing Fragments Home and in the TheatreWorks New Works Festival presentation of tokyo fish story. Villarama has performed Off-Broadway with Ensemble Studio Theatre, The Play Company, and Ma-Yi Theatre Company. He is a company member of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, performing with that repertory company for five seasons. Other regional credits include productions at Alliance Theatre, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Denver Center, and Pig Iron Theatre. In addition to his work onstage, he is a professor in acting at Southern Oregon University.