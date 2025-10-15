Theatre Rhinoceros to Celebrate Halloween With GHOULS, ZOMBIES, & PSYCHOS!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Rhinoceros, the nation’s longest-running LGBTQ+ theatre company, will celebrate Halloween night with Ghouls, Zombies, & Psychos! A Halloween Shocker, a new live fright fest written and directed by John Fisher, performing October 31, 2025, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Theatre Rhinoceros, 4229 18th St., San Francisco.

In true Rhino fashion, Ghouls, Zombies, & Psychos! promises equal parts camp and chaos. The show unleashes panic in the streets of San Francisco, where ghouls soar above, zombies stalk below, and psychos break down doors. “Will the city survive? Will the cops defeat the mutants? Will anyone make it out alive and still gay?” asks the production’s tagline. With a wink to the audience and a splash of blood, Theatre Rhino invites everyone into its “little chamber of horrors” — garbage bags provided, all trash welcome.

The production stars John Fisher, John-Thomas Hanson, Zolboo Namkhaidorj, and others, with generous support from honorary producers John-Thomas Hanson, Anna Mimran, Amy and Derek Morgenstern, and Henry Rosenthal.

Founded in 1977, Theatre Rhinoceros has been a cornerstone of queer theatre in the United States for nearly five decades, producing bold new works and reviving underrepresented queer classics. The company has received numerous honors, including a GLAAD Media Award for Best LGBT Theatre, multiple Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Awards, and commendations from civic leaders such as Nancy Pelosi, Mark Leno, and Gavin Newsom.

Performances of Ghouls, Zombies, & Psychos! take place Friday, October 31 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Theatre Rhinoceros in the Castro District, near the Castro Street MUNI Station.