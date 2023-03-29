Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Rhinoceros Presents Shakespeare's PERICLES At Yerba Buena Gardens, May 26 & 27

The performance begins at the Great Waterfall at the MLK Fountain and travels all over the gardens. 

Mar. 29, 2023  

Theatre Rhinoceros presents Shakespeare's Pericles, textually queered and performed outdoors on the beautiful grounds of Yerba Buena Gardens, per Theatre Rhinoceros tradition.

In one of Shakespeare's most misunderstood comedies, Pericles guesses a dreadful secret of Antiochus and must flee his assassins. A desperate adventure of love, lust, and death ensues - an adventure that will take Pericles, his wife, and his daughter to the corners of the earth and nether reaches of self-discovery, remorse, and forgiveness.

Shakespeare's obscure romance is directed by Theatre Rhinoceros' Executive Artistic Director John Fisher as part of the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival. The performance begins at the Great Waterfall at the MLK Fountain and travels all over the gardens.

Running May 26 at 6 PM and May 27 at 1 PM at Yerba Buena Gardens, 750 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94103. Attendance is FREE. For more information, the public may visit therhino.org.




