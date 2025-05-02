TRUE WEST Comes to Town Hall Theatre Co

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A dark comedy that delves into the complexities of sibling relationships and the clash between contrasting male identities closes out the 2024-2025 season, True West by Sam Shepard.

Two brothers—Lee, a drifter and petty thief, and Austin, a successful screenwriter— struggle for power while they collaborate on a Western screenplay in their mother's southern California home. This timeless American classic will be reimagined through a Latine lens, offering a fresh perspective on Shepard's masterful exploration of family dynamics, rivalry, and the elusive nature of the American Dream.

“True West is rooted in the mythology of the American West — deserts, cowboys, and the fierce ideal of rugged independence. Yet Latinos, particularly Mexican Americans, have always been an essential part of that history, even as their stories have often been erased or overlooked.” shared Artistic Director Richard Perez. “I've long wondered what it would mean for a Latino cast to reclaim that space and proudly declare: "We are part of this mythology, too." I knew it would take a visionary director to bring that idea to life — and that it was essential for that leader to be Latine. Fortunately, we have both in Katja Rivera.”

“I'm delighted and grateful to have the opportunity to direct this version of Sam Shepard's True West.” remarked Director Katja Rivera. “Lee and Austin, though brothers, seem about as different as they could be: Austin, a screenwriter on the verge of big success, and Lee, a cunning thief who has been alone in the desert for the last three months. Additionally, in this production the family is a Mexican American family who have, for the most part, assimilated into mainstream American culture, adding yet another dimension to their duality. Yet, while Austin strives for the American dream, and Lee at his core also yearns for it, they cannot deny the call of the desert. They may present as two sides of a coin, but in this story they are forced to confront the parts of themselves they have submerged.”

Main Stage tickets are $20-$45, although there are Pay-What-You-Can tickets available at the door for all performances (subject to availability).

Check out the Town Hall happy hour from 6:00-6:30pm and 1:00-1:30pm, and enjoy a $1 off all beer, wine, and cocktails! Relax in the lobby 1 hour before each performance, and delight in live music provided by Front Porch Music & the Contra Costa Performing Arts Society!

