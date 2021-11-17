THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Comes To Broadway San Jose, January 12

The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, will make a stop at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) for one performance only on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:30 pm.

Presented by Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander Presentation, the immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. From their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970, the production culminates with the famous "Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.



Tickets for The Simon & Garfunkel Story ($43-$103) are available online at broadwaysanjose.com, by calling 800-982-ARTS (2787), or in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 669-242-8559. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



Using state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including "Mrs. Robinson" (featured in the 1967 film The Graduate), "Cecilia", "Bridge Over Troubled Water", "Homeward Bound" and many more.



With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their Bridge Over Troubled Water album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.



Information about The Simon & Garfunkel Story and ticketing can be found at: thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com.



Broadway San Jose-the Northern California affiliate of the Nederlander organization-presents touring Broadway musicals at the San Jose Center for Performing Arts and is a member of the Broadway League.