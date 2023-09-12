THE SAN JOSE NUTCRACKER Returns to New Ballet in December

New Ballet has announced The San Jose Nutcracker, set for December 16-23 at the California Theatre. Featuring New Ballet's professional dancers, students from New Ballet's American Ballet Theatre Certified training program, the Ragazzi Boys Chorus, and dancers from Los Lupenos Juvenil.

The San Jose Nutcracker is a classical holiday ballet unique to the local community. Presented in partnership with History San Jose, it tells the well-loved story of Clara and the Nutcracker, while featuring historical references to the heritage that has made Santa Clara Valley a center of innovation. The New Ballet Orchestra, a professional orchestra led by New Ballet Conductor Thomas Shoebotham accompanies performances of The San Jose Nutcracker.

Choreography: Dalia Rawson, New Ballet's Director & Founder

Music: Pyotr I. Tchaikovsky

Also featuring My Very First Nutcracker, a special 45-minute performance for younger audiences with reduced prices. My Very First Nutcracker does not tell the entire Nutcracker story, and introduces Clara, her family, the Nutcracker and the Nutcracker Prince, the comic toy battle with Mousima, the Snow Queen and the Land of Snow.

My Very First Nutcracker is suitable for young audiences, including children and toddlers of all ages, and takes place Sunday, December 17 at 11 am.