THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Postponed at American Conservatory Theatre

The San Francisco engagement of the acclaimed play The Lehman Trilogy has been postponed at American Conservatory Theater.

According to the theatre's statement, the production will be moved to a later date due to the fact that the show's producers, the National Theatre, are unable to coordinate a full touring schedule at this time.

Read their full statement and get details on refunds and exchanges here:

The story of a family and a company that changed the world, told in three parts on a single evening, The Lehman Trilogy is written by Stefano Massini, adapted by Olivier Award-nominated Ben Power, and directed by multiple Olivier Award, Tony Award and Oscar Award winner Sam Mendes (The Ferryman, "Skyfall", "1917").



Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this epic theatrical event and New York Times Critics' pick charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees. On a cold September morning in 1844 a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside. Dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers and an American epic begins. One hundred and sixty three years later, the firm they establish-Lehman Brothers-spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy and triggers the largest financial crisis in history. The Lehman Trilogy is the quintessential story of western capitalism, rendered through the lens of a single immigrant family.



The Lehman Trilogy features set designs by Es Devlin, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, video design by Luke Halls, and lighting design by Jon Clark. The composer and sound designer is Nick Powell, the co-sound designer is Dominic Bilkey, with music direction by Candida Caldicot and movement by Polly Bennett. The associate director is Zoé Ford Burnett. Casting to be announced.



The world premiere of Stefano Massini's The Lehman Trilogy opened at the Piccolo Teatro in Milan in 2015. It turned out to be Artistic Director Luca Ronconi's final production before his death. A long-term admirer of Ronconi's, Sam Mendes was inspired to begin planning an English adaptation for Neal Street Productions.