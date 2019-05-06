THE JUNGLE At San Francisco's Curran To Close On May 19

After captivating audiences in the San Francisco Bay Area, THE JUNGLE must close on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Presented by Sonia Friedman Productions with Tom Kirdahy, the Good Chance Theatre, National Theatre and Young Vic production of THE JUNGLE at San Francisco's Curran (445 Geary Street) "surpasses the hype" (48 Hills) and has been hailed as "one of the most visceral and haunting plays in recent memory" (The Mercury News). Written by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson and under the direction of Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, the West Coast limited engagement of THE JUNGLE has been hailed as "A knockout: vibrantly theatrical and pointedly contemporary" (San Francisco Examiner).

Tickets for THE JUNGLE are $25-$165 and are available at SFCURRAN.com/jungle. Curran has partnered with TodayTix to offer a limited number of $25 day-of rush tickets through a digital lottery.



Audiences have only two weeks left to meet the hopeful, resilient residents of The Jungle-the short-lived, self-governing society that emerged within a sprawling refugee camp in Calais, France. Join the residents over freshly baked naan and sweet milky chai at the Afghan Café. Take a seat where men, women, and children fleeing war and persecution created a world offering warm hospitality, amidst squalor and danger. After taking London and New York by storm, THE JUNGLE has transformed Curran's traditional proscenium theater into Miriam Buether's award-winning set design as seen in the West End. "THE JUNGLE creates a vivid world that's intimate, raw, and real...I can't get it out of my head" (KQED).



The company is made up of actors from countries around the world, including actors from refugee backgrounds, some of whom came through the Jungle. Cast members include Moe Bar-El, Lorraine Bruce, Alexander Devrient, Trevor Fox, Ammar Haj Ahmad, Tommy Letts, Arya Rose Lohmor, Catherine Luedtke, Yasin Moradi, Jonathan Nyati, John Pfumojena, Zara Rasti, Rachel Redford, Ibrahim Renno, Dominic Rowan, Rachid Sabitri, Mohamed Sarrar, Moses M. Sesay, Eric Tabach, Milan Tajmiri, Bisserat Tseggai, Ben Turner, Nahel Tzegai, Tim Wright, and Khaled Zahabi.



Founded by British playwrights Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson, Good Chance Theatre works to promote freedom of expression, creativity, and dignity for everyone. The creative team for THE JUNGLE includes directors Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, Miriam Buether (Set), Catherine Kodicek (Costume), Jon Clark (Lighting), Paul Arditti (Sound), John Pfumojena (Composition), Duncan McLean & Tristan Shepherd (Video), Julia Horan CGD (Casting), and David Lan (Executive Producer).



THE JUNGLE was commissioned by the National Theatre and first presented at the Young Vic Theatre on December 7, 2017, in a co-production by the National Theatre and the Young Vic with Good Chance Theatre.



THE JUNGLE opened in the West End at the Playhouse Theatre on Saturday, June 16, 2018, presented by Sonia Friedman Productions and Tom Kirdahy, Hunter Arnold in association with Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Gary & Marcia Nelson, UshkowitzLatimer Productions, Paula Marie Black, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Michael DeSantis, 1001 Nights Productions, Rupert Gavin, Brenda Leff, Stephanie P. McClelland, Richard Winkler, Jane Cee & Glenn Redbord.



THE JUNGLE received its North American Premiere at St. Ann's Warehouse on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, a Good Chance Theatre co-production with the National Theatre and Young Vic, presented by St. Ann's Warehouse with support from JKW Foundation, Good Chance Theatre, SHS Foundation, Curtis Cravens & Martha Berry, Jolie & Gabriel Schwartz, Antonia & David Belt, Nancy & Chad Dickerson, Leyli Zohrenejad, Alexander Leff.





