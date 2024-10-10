THE JOY RIDE Comes to Oakland This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Roots and Wings Project will present the Northern California Premiere of THE JOY RIDE, a site-specific new play delivered outdoors from a vintage convertible car by an ensemble cast of four actors, to be presented at 7th West, 1255 7th Street (at Union Street), Oakland, CA 94607 on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Written and directed by Jesse Bliss, the ensemble cast includes: Darian Dauchan (appearing Courtesy of Actors Equity Association), Reginald P. Louis, Marlene Luna Castañeda and Ashlee Olivia. Understudies for the production include actors Rufino Romero and Marlo Su. The show features an original score by Audiopharmacy, a multicultural creative team with roots indigenous to Turtle Island (North America), Africa, Asia, The Pacific Islands, South America, India and Europe.

In THE JOY RIDE four dear friends gather to ride out together, but quickly realize they have much to reckon with. How, in a time of deep grief, do they dare to claim joy? This touring production is delivered out of a vintage convertible. The show contains strong language and content and is recommended for those 18 years of age and older. Performances will be outdoors, so please dress accordingly.

Tickets are $35 each and include the show, dinner (three tacos) and a drink (Lucky Lager or non-alcoholic beverage). DJ Die Wies of Audiopharmacy will feature an opening set. Doors open at 5:30pm and there will be full dinner and drinks available for purchase, including a special signature cocktail, THE JOY RIDE for sale. Street parking is available.

