THE GREEK MYTHOLOGY OLYMPIAGANZA to Play Los Altos Youth Theatre in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Los Altos Youth Theatre will present its spring 2025 play, The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza, March 7 - March 16, 2025. Performers range in age from 8-13. Tickets are available at losaltosstage.org, or by calling the box office at 650-941-0551.

Get ready to embark on a hilariously wild ride through the world of The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza presented by the talented young stars of Los Altos Youth Theatre! In this uproarious play, two competing narrators race against time to spin the yarn of Greek mythology, complete with zany costumes that would make even Zeus chuckle. With a delightful mix of beloved tales like Pandora's Box and Hercules, alongside some lesser-known myths that are sure to tickle your funny bone, this fast-paced comedy is a treat for audiences of all ages!

The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza will be performed eight times: Friday through Sunday, March 7-9 and again March 14-16 at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos. Performances: March 7 at 7:00pm, March 8 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, March 9 at 2:00pm; March 14 at 7:00pm, March 15 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, March 16 at 2:00pm.

Los Altos Youth Theatre's mission is to provide young artists with the opportunity to collaborate with professional artists in rehearsing both plays and musicals. It is our belief that people of all abilities have the right to experience and participate in the arts and that theatre offers uniquely positive avenues for building relationships, developing creativity, and increasing confidence.

Comments