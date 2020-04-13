Smuin Brightens Wednesday With Free Stream Of Ballet

Smuin Contemporary Ballet announces the next installment of its Hump Day Ballets series, which brightens mid-week spirits by offering video streaming of a ballet from Smuin's archives.

This week's release, offered for free streaming beginning Wednesday, April 15, 2020, will feature acclaimed choreographer Val Caniparoli's Tutto Eccetto il Lavandino (everything but the kitchen sink), with an introduction by former Smuin dancer Rex Wheeler who appeared in the work. The recorded performance will be available for 48 hours only, with streaming instructions announced through Smuin's email list (sign up at smuinballet.org), or via Smuin's Facebook (facebook.com/SmuinBallet), and Instagram (instagram.com/smuinballet). For more information the public may visit smuinballet.org.

Commissioned by Smuin and premiered in the spring of 2014 in honor of Smuin's 20th Anniversary season, Tutto Eccetto il Lavandino was called "joyous" and "ingeniously crafted" by The Mercury News. This spirited piece marries Caniparoli's trademark style and physicality with the music of Antonio Vivaldi. Though rooted in classicism, the work is influenced by all forms of movement including modern dance, ethnic dance, social dancing, and even ice skating. Celebrating "sophisticated wit with wry gestures, beautiful formations and a warm humanity," (The Mercury News) audiences will be treated to a Smuin performance of Tutto Eccetto il Lavandino recorded in 2016 for this Hump Day Ballets release.

Val Caniparoli has contributed to the repertoires of more than 45 dance companies, including Pacific Northwest Ballet, Boston Ballet, Northern Ballet Theatre, Pennsylvania Ballet, Royal Winnipeg Ballet, Ballet West (Resident Choreographer 1993-97), Washington Ballet, Israel Ballet, Cincinnati Ballet, Singapore Dance Theatre, Atlanta Ballet, State Theatre Ballet of South Africa, and Tulsa Ballet. Caniparoli is most closely associated with San Francisco Ballet, his artistic home for more than 40 years, where he began his career under the co-artistic directorship of Lew Christensen and Michael Smuin. He continues to choreograph for the company and perform as a principal character dancer.

Smuin's Hump Day Ballets series was created to share inspiring art and enable the company to stay connected with its community during the Shelter-in-Place order. Every Wednesday a different ballet from Smuin's repertoire, introduced by a current Company dancer or guest artist, is released to the public. The sharing of these productions is made possible by the generous support of Smuin's partners-the choreographers, unions, designers, and composers providing permission outside of standard contracts to share these creations with the community.

For more than 25 years Smuin has pushed the boundaries of contemporary ballet by presenting works that engage and delight audiences with their uncommon physicality and expression. Founded in San Francisco in 1994 by Tony and Emmy award-winning choreographer Michael Smuin, the company is committed to creating work that merges the diverse vocabularies of classical ballet and contemporary dance. Since 2007, Artistic Director Celia Fushille has built on Michael Smuin's legacy by creating her own vision and expanding the company's repertoire. Fushille has invited numerous choreographers to create works that highlight the Smuin artists' extraordinary versatility, presenting pieces that are unique, joyful, athletic and inventive.

Daily Newspaper and Online Media sponsor for Smuin's 2019/2020 season is the San Francisco Chronicle and SFGATE.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You