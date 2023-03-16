Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces Award from Kansas City-Based Theater League

These non-restricted gifts of either $5,000 or $10,000 each based on budget size will be awarded in 2023.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Patrick Flick, Executive Director of the Shakespeare Theatre Association (STA) and Mark Edelman, founder and president of Theater League, Inc, a Kansas City, Missouri-based contributor to the performing arts, announced that the League will be gifting thirty-five Shakespeare theaters across the United States and internationally with a grant of $255,000 in general operating support. These non-restricted gifts of either $5,000 or $10,000 each based on budget size will be awarded in 2023 to STA member producing theaters with budgets between $100,000 and $1,400,000, including San Francisco Shakespeare Festival. An award of $5,000 was also made to the Shakespeare Theatre Association itself.

"As regular contributors to the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival in Kansas City-a long-time STA member--- we were looking to expand our support of non-profit organizations with similar goals and objectives," explained Edelman. "That led us to STA and Patrick, who helped us Identify the mid-level Shakespeare producing organizations we wanted to fund."

Said Flick, "STA is always looking for ways to assist our membership, whether it be in the form of our annual conference, or by seeking out financial assistance for our hard-working member theaters. At a time when audience sizes are just beginning to rebound from the pandemic, support for Shakespeare and the classics in the communities we serve is such an important thing. STA is grateful to Theater League for that support."

Kansas City-based Theater League is a not-for-profit performing arts organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the communities it serves with the thrill of live theater. Founded in 1976, the group supports theater companies in its hometown and across the country, including subsidizing tickets for student groups through its Theater ROcKs (Reach Out to Kids) program.

"What appealed to us is the far-flung nature of the organizations we'll be supporting with this grant program," continued Edelman. "Shakespeare companies in twenty-six states plus the Czech Republic will get a little help from Theater League."

STA is a 32-year-old theatre service organization founded in 1991 at a convening in Washington DC, hosted by the Shakespeare Theatre and the Kennedy Center. The organization continues to convene annually to provide support and mentorship as well as share best practices with colleagues from within the United States and internationally. Membership includes over 130 organizational theaters and dozens of Associate Members representing indoor, outdoor, Equity and non-Equity, year-round, seasonal, university-affiliated, and free Shakespeare productions with budgets ranging from $25,000 to $60,000,000.

STA's member organizations engage a diverse array of audiences and staff members representing a wide variety of ethnicities, genders, ages, and abilities. A resource network that bridges the gap between scholarship and production and promotes the teaching of Shakespeare in schools, STA has helped its member organizations explore Shakespeare in the context of colonialism, anti-racism, gender diversity, best practices in hiring, and a host of other topics designed to keep the Bard relevant in the modern world.



