San Francisco Opera Countertenor Carlo Vistoli Wins Jan Shrem And Maria Manetti Shrem Emerging Stars Competition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Francisco Opera has announced Italian countertenor Carlo Vistoli as the winner of the 2023–24 Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Emerging Stars Competition for his American stage and role debut in Handel's Partenope. Carlo Vistoli is named 2024 Emerging Star of the Year based on a popular vote conducted online at sfopera.com from July 11 to August 2, 2024. As the winner of the competition, now in its sixth year, Vistoli receives a $10,000 cash prize.

In this summer's revival of Christopher Alden's Olivier Award-winning, Surrealist-inspired production of Partenope, Vistoli “portrayed brilliantly” (San Francisco Classical Voice) the role of Arsace. Of his standout Act II aria, “Furibondo spira il vento,” Parterre Box praised his “rapid-fire coloratura, excellent phrasing, a multitude of nuances and colors, great dynamics, and, above all, outstanding breath control.”

Vistoli was one of twelve artists appearing in San Francisco Opera's 2023–24 Season with support from Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem's Emerging Stars Fund who were nominated for the competition. The other nominees were sopranos Julie Adams (Lohengrin), Julie Fuchs (Partenope), Christina Gansch (The Magic Flute), Judit Kutasi (Lohengrin), Brittany Renee (Omar) and Slávka Zámečníková (The Elixir of Love); mezzo-soprano Taylor Raven (Omar); tenors Jamez McCorkle (Omar), Amitai Pati (The Magic Flute) and Pene Pati (The Elixir of Love) and baritone Thomas Lehman (Lohengrin).

Carlo Vistoli said, “I am truly excited and honored to receive this recognition and prize sponsored by Maria Manetti Shrem and Jan Shrem, which comes as the culmination of the wonderful experience at San Francisco Opera with one of the productions I loved the most, Handel's Partenope, also because it was shared with wonderful colleagues, whom I want to remember and thank, along with the fantastic theater staff. Handel is probably my favorite composer, and in the part of Arsace I put all my heart, inspired by a brilliant director as Christopher Alden and an insightful conductor as Christopher Moulds. I had the time of my life at San Francisco Opera—I couldn't have asked for a better American stage debut. Thanks to all who believed in me and voted for me, and also to the San Francisco audience—one of the warmest and most welcoming I've ever experienced, for whom I hope to perform again soon in the future.”

Maria Manetti Shrem said: "I am so happy for Carlo Vistoli to be the 2024 winner of the Manetti Shrem Emerging Stars award. We are glad that San Francisco Opera recognizes young talents and gives them opportunities including this competition where the audience can vote for their favorite emerging artists. As philanthropists we are delighted to support them to greater achievements. Carlo has such a presence and a unique voice honoring an Italian tradition. I wish him the best for a long-lasting career.”

The Emerging Star of the Year award is made possible by the Emerging Stars Fund, established through a multi-year, multimillion-dollar gift from Company benefactors Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem. Their gift provides crucial support for San Francisco Opera to celebrate rising artists and engage the opera community. Past recipients of the Emerging Star of the Year award include sopranos Andriana Chuchman and Yaritza Véliz, baritone Lucas Meachem and tenors Arturo Chacón-Cruz and Atalla Ayan.

ABOUT CARLO VISTOLI

Originally from Torino, Italy, Carlo Vistoli was a guitarist and pianist by training and began his countertenor studies in 2007. A former member of Le Jardin des Voix des Arts Florissants, Vistoli's career highlights include Ruggiero in Vivaldi's Orlando Furioso at Venice's La Fenice, Ottone in Monteverdi's L'Incoronazione di Poppea at Salzburg Festival, Handel's Il Trionfo del Tempo with Les Accents in Moscow, Handel's Semele in Shanghai, Rossini's Petite Messe Solennelle in Paris, Handel's Rinaldo in Lausanne, the title role of Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice in Berlin, Pergolesi's Stabat Mater, Ruggiero in Handel's Alcina with Cecilia Bartoli in Florence, Tolomeo in Handel's Giulio Cesare in Paris and Montpellier, and Nerone in Poppea in Berlin.

In addition to his San Francisco debut, this past season Vistoli performed Farnace in Mozart's Mitridate in Berlin and Orfeo in Valencia and toured as the title roles of Handel's Giulio Cesare, with Cecilia Bartoli, and Rinaldo. His most recent recording is La Lucrezia with La Stagione and Paolo Zanzu for the La Música label.

ABOUT MARIA MANETTI SHREM AND JAN SHREM

Maria Manetti Shrem has enjoyed extraordinary success in business, in particular in the fashion industry. Today, her focus is philanthropy, and she and her husband, Jan Shrem, aim to give away the bulk of their wealth in their lifetimes.

Maria and Jan have been San Francisco Opera supporters since 1985 and have provided significant support for opera artists through the establishment of four major funds. Through the Emerging Stars Fund, Jan and Maria help bring some of opera's most exciting rising talents to the stage.

A few years ago, the president of Italy bestowed upon Maria Manetti Shrem the title of Grand Officer of the Order of the Star of Italy. In June 2022, the Mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, along with the City and the County, proclaimed “June 22 Manetti Shrem Day for Philanthropy.” In December 2022, she received The Spirit of the Opera award for her devotion to San Francisco Opera and her ongoing support of the art form. She is the 2023 UC Davis Medal recipient for her profound arts legacy and passion for creating opportunities for exploration and education.

Comments