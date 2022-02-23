San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Presents 16th Annual CRESCENDO

Today, San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig and Executive Director Chris Verdugo announced Crescendo, SFGMC's annual benefit honoring extraordinary individuals and organizations who tirelessly champion and promote LGBTQ+ equality. This year, Crescendo returns to a live, in-person event, taking place on Friday, April 8 at 6 p.m. at San Francisco's Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco (757 Market St.). Funds raised at this year's benefit will help sustain SFGMC's performances and programs.



"After two years of hosting Crescendo virtually, we are thrilled to gather in-person to raise crucial funds for SFGMC," said Verdugo. "This year, we honor two extraordinay artists and activists, a transformative political body and a forward-looking corporate partner, all who have made significant contributions to the LGBTQ+ community and who align with SFGMC's mission to build community, inspire activism, and foster compassion.



Four prestigious awards will be presented that evening-Tony Award winner BD Wong will be honored with the Vanguard Award; Dr. Timothy Seelig will be awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award; Amazon will be awarded with the Corporate Champion Award; and California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus will be awarded with the Trailblazer Award.



The benefit will include an exclusive preview of SFGMC's April 10 concert, Voices Rising, featuring members of the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus. Also performing will be Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning composer/lyricist Stephen Schwartz and SFGMC's vocal ensembles-HomoPhonics and The Lollipop Guild.



Crescendo will also feature the return of the exciting live auction where guests can bid on once-in-a-lifetime experiences and packages. In addition, a virtual silent auction will be available to attendees and SFGMC fans. To donate an auction item, visit sfgmc.org/crescendo-2022.



Tickets for Crescendo range in price from $350 for regular tickets to $500 for Premium tickets, which includes access to the cocktail reception, seated dinner and show, and a dessert reception. Sponsorships begin at $3,500. To purchase tickets, visit sfgmc.org/crescendo-2022.

