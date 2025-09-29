San Francisco Conservatory of Music to Present BEYOND THE ARIA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Opera fans and first-timers alike will find something to sing about when “Beyond the Aria” takes the stage for a one-night-only showcase.

GRAMMY-Award winning pianist, arranger, and Askonas Holt Artist Craig Terry will visit SFCM for a Voice Department residency this fall culminating in a performance called “Beyond the Aria” in the Bowes Centers' 11th floor Barbro Osher Recital Hall on October 25.

“Beyond the Aria” pairs some of the most celebrated voices in opera today with developing artists. Each concert is cabaret-style with special one-night-only programs: Already an established concert series for more than a decade, this will be the first time it will come to the West Coast.

The concert will feature GRAMMY-winning Opus 3 Artist Christine Goerke. Goerke is a critically acclaimed soprano of whom the Houston Examiner wrote “a voice like hers comes once in a generation.” Baritone Hugh Russell, a mainstay of symphony orchestra stages across the county known for his charisma, dramatic energy, and vocal beauty, will also perform.

The two vocalists will perform along with three students from SFCM, selected through an audition process. The evening will blend opera and contemporary music in a mult-genre performance culminating in a thrilling finale that will feature 30 students, staged by Opera and Musical Theatre Chair Heather Mathews.

“The end result will be a one-of-a-kind evening of beauty, camaraderie, and fun,” Craig Terry said. “It will showcase both the virtuosity and versatility of our extraordinary performers.” The full repertoire will be announced at the event.

This concert is the latest in a long list of SFCM collaborations that benefit the student experience, made possible in part by the Conservatory's industry partners Opus 3 and Askonas Holt.

“I'm so excited to bring the “Beyond the Aria” recital concept to the SFCM community!” Terry added. “Helping young singers and pianists hone their artistic stills equally across diverse repertoire and genre is one of my true passions, and watching them elevate their game as they perform as an equal with their operatic heroes is rewarding for me in every way.”

﻿“'Beyond the Aria' has been delighting audiences for the past eleven years,” Richard Cox, the executive chair of the voice department said. “Craig Terry has cleverly brought the traditional vocal recital into the 21st century by engaging audiences with innovative performances that show the possibilities of combining classical favorites with selections that surprise and delight audiences. You don't want to miss this!”

In addition to general admission tickets, guests can also obtain an all-inclusive three-course dinner at Ucello Lounge, the full-service restaurant and bar found on the first floor of the Bowes Center. This concert also features a post-concert reception with the artists.

SFCM's Voice Department is committed to cross-training the next generation of classical singers. Building on a strong foundation of private lessons, weekly one-on-one coachings, studio classes, and professional development courses. SFCM's Voice program recently expanded in 2024, embracing multi-genre performance opportunities alongside its existing, lauded Opera and Musical Theatre Program.

Guests are asked to reserve tickets for this concert on Saturday, October 25 2025, 7:30 PM in SFCM's Barbro Osher Recital Hall at 200 Van Ness Ave.

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.