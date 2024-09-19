San Francisco Ballet Brings Iconic SWAN LAKE To Madrid's Teatro Real

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Francisco Ballet has announced principal casting for its highly anticipated Madrid tour, presenting Helgi Tomasson's timeless Swan Lake at the Teatro Real from October 15–22.

Casting for this landmark engagement includes Principal Dancers Sasha De Sola, Wona Park, Nikisha Fogo, and Jasmine Jimison as Odette/Odile, and Principal Dancers Aaron Robison, Wei Wang, Max Cauthorn, and Harrison James as Prince Siegfried. James will be making his production debut in Tomasson's Swan Lake, having formerly danced as Prince Siegfried in Karen Kain's Swan Lake with The National Ballet of Canada.

SF Ballet is undertaking its first international tour since 2019 and first under the direction of Artistic Director Tamara Rojo following her appointment in 2022 as the first woman and fifth overall artistic director in the world-renown company's 91-year history. This tour marks SF Ballet's first-ever engagement in Madrid and a homecoming occasion for Rojo, who spent her formative years in Madrid before establishing a global career as a celebrated leader and award-winning principal dancer. Each performance promises to enchant and inspire, showcasing the Company's distinct blend of tradition and bold innovation under Rojo's leadership.

Tickets & Performance Dates/Times

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 – 19:30 (De Sola/Robison)

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 – 19:30 (Park/Wang)

Thursday, October 17, 2024 – 19:30 (Fogo/Cauthorn)

Friday, October 18, 2024 – 19:30 (Jimison/James)

Saturday, October 19, 2024 – 17:00 (De Sola/Robison) and 21:00 (Park/Wang)

Monday, October 21, 2024 – 19:30 (Fogo/Cauthorn)

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 – 19:30 (Jimison/James)

Swan Lake, the most well-known of the classical ballets, made its U.S. premiere at SF Ballet in 1940. Tomasson's Swan Lake includes set and costume designs by Tony Award–winner Jonathan Fensom and is danced to the score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, performed in Madrid by the Orquesta Titular del Teatro Real under the direction of SF Ballet Music Director and Principal Conductor Martin West. Swan Lake offers a dramatic and choreographic challenge for the dancer in the dual role of Odette/Odile, who encompasses both the innocence of Odette and the flashy malevolence of Odile. This production also showcases male dancers in the first act, offers standout moments for the corps of 30 swans, retains Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov's original second act, and adds a divertissement in the third. It has remained one of the most Popular Productions in the company's repertory since its premiere in 2009.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit teatroreal.es.

