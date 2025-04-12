Benicia Theatre Group to Open New Play BAMBOOZLED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Benicia Theatre Group has announced its Spring 2025 production of Bamboozled, running from April 18 to May 11 at the historic B.D.E.S. Hall in downtown Benicia. They have welcomed back award-winning director, Terrence Tyrie Ivory, for his third production with Benicia Theatre Group.

Ivory, a true legend in the theatre world, previously directed Fences in 2010 and Two Trains Running in 2015 for the Benicia Theatre Group-both of which earned critical acclaim and prestigious awards. Reviewers hailed Ivory's direction of Fences as "knocking it out of the park," and described Two Trains Running as "entertaining and thought-provoking." With his unparalleled talent and vision, Ivory is poised to make

Bamboozled an extraordinary and unforgettable production. Written by acclaimed playwright Patricia Milton, Bamboozled tussles with critical questions around identity, bigotry, and historicity, and confronts the legacy of slavery through incisive comedy. Set against the dramatic backdrop of a KKK rally opposing the removal of a Confederate statue, Bamboozled tells the story of Abby, a young Black antiques appraiser who finds herself entangled in a legal battle. Accused of defrauding a prominent Daughter of the Confederacy out of Civil War heirlooms, Abby must navigate a high-stakes court case with the help of a media-hungry counsel and a suspended attorney who may be her only ally. Inspired by a true story, the play explores themes of justice, identity, and the enduring impact of history.

Cast includes Amirah LaForcarde, Ashley Jaye, Linda Scaparotti, and Laura Martin-Chapin.

Comments