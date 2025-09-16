SUFFS is Coming to San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first national tour of SUFFS, the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical about the passionate American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote, will arrive in San Francisco as part of BroadwaySF’s 2025/26 season. The inspiring, award-winning musical is set to appear at San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre from Wednesday, October 22 through Sunday, November 9, 2025.

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.