SPANISH STEW Comes to New Conservatory Theatre Center

New Conservatory Theatre Center will serve up the next bowl of bold and fresh queer theatre with the World Premiere of Marga Gomez’s flavor-packed, auto-biographical treat, Spanish Stew, directed by Richard A. Mosqueda.

After being outed by her flamboyant mother, young Marga, like a Latina Patty Hearst, escapes her New York home for 1976 San Francisco with her first love AKA her “Friend from College." When a survival restaurant job requires her to recreate a treasured family recipe, Marga's Spanish Stew unites her with her family of origin and her Queer, punk, and avant-garde San Francisco family.

Spanish Stew runs October 17th through November 23rd, 2025. NCTC’s 2025-26 Season Subscribers are eligible for discounted tickets. Tickets are $35.50-$72.50 (costs include fees) and are available at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org, or by calling (415) 861-8972.

Audiences can enjoy these special events during the run of the show, with new events to be added:

- Preview performances, October 17 - 24 with limited discount tickets available.

- Opening Night is Saturday, October 25, 2025.

- Post-Show Discussion featuring the cast and moderated by the director, will take place after the performance on Sunday, November 2.

- Pregame: Salsa Scene – Learn the basics of Salsa Suelta with our friends from Dance Mission on Wednesday nights before the show. No need for a partner with this informal and incredibly fun dance lesson.

- Queeries: A Post Show Discussion with Marga Gomez and director Richard A. Mosqueda will take place after the performance on Sunday, November 2

Playwright Marga Gomez (pronouns: she, her, they) is a GLAAD Award winning writer/performer of fifteen solo plays which have been presented in nationally, Off-Broadway, internationally and in the Bay Area at New Conservatory Theatre Center, The Marsh, Brava Theater, Theater Rhinoceros, Playground and The Magic Theater. Her 15th solo play, Spanish Stew, originated from an "Individual Artist Grant 2024" from the San Francisco Arts Council. Her website is margagomez.com

Gomez's Off-Broadway and regional acting credits include the 2025 extended engagement of The Search For Signs of Intelligent Life ( Aurora Theater, Berkeley,CA.) Other credits include Fefu and Her Friends (2022 American Conservatory Theater, San Francisco ) “Translating Selena” (2020 Campo Santo, San Francisco) “Dr. Ride’s American Beach House” (2019 Ars Nova Theater, New York) King of Cuba (2018 Central Works, Berkeley) as well as numerous productions of The Vagina Monologues sharing the stage with Rita Moreno and Vicki Lawrence. Film and television roles: Netflix "Sense 8." HBO's "Tracey Takes On..." and Warner Brothers "Batman Forever" and "Sphere."

Spanish Stew is a one-woman show starring Marga Gomez as herself. The creative team includes sound and projection design by Lana Palmer, costume design by Corrida Godbold, lighting design by Nic Candito, stage management by Taylor Mendez, and set design by Ashley Méndez.