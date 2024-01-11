SF SKETCHFEST Kicks Off Next Week With Eric Idle, 200+ Shows January 18 - February 4

SF Sketchfest kicks off its 21st comedy festival with legend Eric Idle at the Castro Theatre on Thursday, January 18 followed by over 200 shows taking place through February 4 in venues across San Francisco.

The multi-day festival will bring 600+ performers including major comedy stars and the best up-and-coming acts from the Bay Area and beyond for sketch, stand-up, alternative comedy, music, improv, films, tributes, all-star reunions, live podcasts, and workshops.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now at Click Here.



SF Sketchfest 2024

Eric Idle But Jeff B. Davis, Thursday, Jan 18 at Castro Theater

Rare appearance by “Monty Python” legend Eric Idle featuring scenes, songs, film clips, and the world premiere of a never-before-seen Monty Python sketch!

The Kids In The Hall: Unplugged

with Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson

An Afternoon With Amber Ruffin

an SF Sketchfest Tribute, moderated by Zainab Johnson

The Red Room Orchestra Play Twin Peaks And More With Very Special Tribute Guest Kyle MacLachlan

with appearances by Carel Struycken, Margaret Cho, and Petra Haden, with Allyson Baker, Tom Ayres, Toby Dammit Aka Larry Mullins, Karina Denike, Ben Goldberg, Scott Larson, Beth Lisick, Pete Straus, and Michael Urbano

Freestyle+ With Special Guest Bill Irwin

Improvised freestyle from the Tony Award-winning creators of Freestyle Love Supreme with special guest Bill Irwin, 3 nights, 5 shows at Club Fugazi

Derek And Simon (And Bob): An SF Sketchfest Tribute Celebration

with Derek Waters, Simon Helberg, Bob Odenkirk, Naomi Odenkirk, Jake Johnson, and Eric Edelstein

Paul Giamatti's Chinwag With Stephen Asma

2024 Golden Globe winner Paul Giamatti live in person

Triumph The Insult Comic Dog's Let's Make A Poop!

with Adam Savage, “Weird Al” Yankovic and Surprise Guests

View the line up by date: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2285872®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FSFSKETCHFEST.COM?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/schedule-and-tickets

Tickets for all shows on sale at sfsketchfest.com



Special Events & Tributes

The Kids in the Hall: Scenes They Wouldn't Let Us Do

The State: Hits and Misses

Sketch & Improv Comedy

Beverly Live! with Jamie Denbo

The Big Team

The Black Version

BriTANick, with Business Casual

Convoy

Dinosaur Improv with Owen Burke, Chad Carter, Lisa Gilroy, Mary Holland, Phil Jackson, Jason Mantzoukas, Seth Morris, Paul Scheer, and Carl Tart

Drunk Theatre

GEORGE-prov with Connor Ratliff

Gethard & Sagher

Girl God, with Nori Reed

The Groundlings: Cookin' with GAS

The Groundlings: Personals

The Improvised Shakespeare Company

Killing My Lobster

SponTourCo with Paul F. Tompkins

SuperMarried with John Ross Bowie and Jamie Denbo

Theme Park Improv with Ian Brennan, Rachel Dratch, Simon Helberg, Michael Hitchcock, Jessica Makinson, Oscar Nunez, Cole Stratton, and Janet Varney

Time to Kill: A Sketch Comedy Show

Upright Citizen's Brigade ASSSSCAT with Ali Ghandour, Lisa Gilroy, Mary Holland, Phil Jackson, Hillary Anne Matthews, Carl Tart and more

Variety & Game Shows

Asian AF

Ask a Magician with Robert Strong

Battle of the Wizards: Magicians vs. Mentalists, with Robert Strong

The Bay Area Pun-Off

Black Men Can't Jump present Minority Rules, with Jonathan Braylock, James III, and Jerah Milligan

Brew HaHa: The Comedy Drinking Game Show, with Matt Braunger, Ali Macofsky & more

A Close Shave with Heaven: A Super Serious Night of Poetry & Comedy with Derrick Brown, Amber Tamblyn, Kurt Braunohler, and Eugene Mirman

Comedian Feud with Jacquis Neal and guests Tim Baltz, Eugene Cordero, Pallavi Gunalan, Lauren Lapkus, Tawny Newsome, Blair Socci, Paul F. Tompkins, Sasheer Zamata & more

David Wain's World of Wonder: a night of magic, comedy, music and other delights, with Michaela Watkins & more

Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! with Matthew Lillard

Filipino AF

Jeopargay! with Spike Einbinder and Honey Pluton

Knees Up with Chris Turner

Maniac Bowl with Jesse Fernandez and Arthur Gaus

Okay, Who Did It? with Jo Firestone

Self Help Me with Jenny Yang: A Competitive Self-Care Comedy Show

South Asian AF

The Crossword Show with Zach Sherwin

Tinder Live with Lane Moore and guest David Cross

The Trav-enture Zone: A Night of Dungeons & Dragons & also Comedians hosted by DM Travis McElroy

Varietopia with Paul F. Tompkins

Podcasts & Talk Shows

Avatar: Braving The Elements

The Bechdel Cast with Caitlin Durante and Jamie Loftus

The Bitchuation Room with Francesca Fiorentini and Nato Green

The Chonga Girls

Doug Loves Movies

Exploration: LIVE! with Charles Bardey and Natalie Rotter-Laitman

The Flop House: A Podcast About Bad Movies

The George Lucas Talk Show

The Greatest Generation: The Share Your Embarrassment Tour with Benjamin Ahr Harrison and Adam Pranica

Hello From the Magic Tavern

Hey Riddle Riddle

How Long Gone

I Love My Kid, But… with Kurt Braunohler, Megan Gailey, and Chris Garcia

Judge John Hodgman, with Jesse Thorn

MESS with Sydnee Washington and Marie Faustin

Moshe Kasher's Subculture Vulture: An Evening in Six Scenes

The Neighborhood Listen with Paul F. Tompkins, Nicole Parker, Brett Morris & more

Never Not Funny with Jimmy Pardo

Office Hours East with New York Jonathan, Slice, Football, & Producer Tory (Jon Glaser, Jo Firestone, Tami Sagher, and Tory Harris)

The Pen Pals Podcast with Rory Scovel and Daniel Van Kirk

The Psychologists Are In with Maggie Lawson and Timothy Omundson

Scam Goddess with Laci Mosley

Stuff You Should Know

Talking Simpsons

Too Far with Rachel Kaly and Robby Hoffman

Will You Accept This Rose with Arden Myrin, Erin Foley, Brayden Bowers & more

Yo, Is This Racist? with Tawny Newsome and Andrew Ti

You Are Good with Sarah Marshall, Alex Steed & more

You're Wrong About with Sarah Marshall, Carolyn Kendrick & more

Music & Comedy

Adam Pally: An Intimate Evening of Music and Comedy

Dave Hill: Caveman in a Spaceship

Epic: Every Place I Cry with Ross Bryant, Nick Mandernach, Jess McKenna, and Zach Reino

Epic Rap Battles of History with EpicLLOYD and Nice Peter / Kyle Gordon

Jonathan Coulton, Paul & Storm and “Friends”

Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Friends play R.E.M.'s ‘Murmur'

Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Friends play R.E.M.'s ‘Reckoning'

Middle Aged Dad Jam Band with Ken Marino and David Wain

Music Night with Kyle Gordon, DJ Real, Chaki The Funk Wizard, Jen Liv, Naomi Rubin, and Matt Shore, hosted by Eric Rubin

Off Book: The Improvised Musical with Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino

Open Mike Eagle with Video Dave

Puddles Pity Party

Pylon Reenactment Society / Kelley Stoltz

The Red Room Orchestra plays the “Harold and Maude” soundtrack with special guests Margaret Cho, Petra Haden, Janet Varney & more

The Red Room Orchestra plays “The Lost Boys” soundtrack with special guests Alex Winter and Tim Cappello

Stupid Songs and Stories with Kevin McDonald

An Evening with Whitmer Thomas

Film & Television

The Benson Movie Interruption: “Fast X”

"Destroy All Neighbors": Screening & Conversation with Kiran Deol, Thomas Lennon, Jonah Ray, and Alex Winter

Dub-a-Dub-Dub with Justin Michael

Found Footage Festival Volume 10: Popcorn Classics

“Futurama” 25th Anniversary Spectacular with David X. Cohen, John DiMaggio, David Herman, Maurice LaMarche, Phil LaMarr, Lauren Tom, and Billy West

Outtake-o-rama: Infamous Celebrity Outtakes with David X. Cohen, John DiMaggio, Maurice LaMarche, and Billy West

“The Wrong Guy” Screening + Reunion with Dave Foley, Jennifer Tilly, David Anthony Higgins, Jay Kogen, and Kevin McDonald

Theater & Storytelling

Celebrity Autobiography with Pamela Adlon, Tony Hale, Laraine Newman, Eugene Pack, Dulcé Sloan, Jennifer Tilly & more

Demi Adejuyigbe Is Going To Do One (1) Backflip - SOLD OUT

Edinburgh Spotlight: The Baron and the Junk Dealer

Edinburgh Spotlight: Chris Turner: Vegas, Baby!

Edinburgh Spotlight: Sophie Santos…is Codependent / A Terrible Show for Terrible People

Ever Mainard: OTTIS

Exorcistic: The Unauthorized Rock Musical Parody of The Exorcist, with special guest Kirsten Vangsness

Fake TED Talks, with Matt Braunger, Guy Branum, Jonathan Coulton, Paul & Storm, Adam Savage, Amy Schneider & more

The Fast and the Furious: A Musical Parody

Mortified

Porchlight: A Storytelling Series, with Cristela Alonzo, Chris Garcia, Bob Odenkirk & more, with music by Marc Capelle, and hosted by Beth Lisick and Arline Klatte

The Real Housewives: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

RISK! with Kevin Allison

Scott Thompson as Buddy Cole in KING

So Say We All: VAMP Nonfiction Showcase

Solo Spotlight: Brittany Carney: Kingdom Phylum Ass / Rachel Kaly's Hospital Hour

Solo Spotlight: Chris Smith: Acting in a Time Such as This / Dandy: Man of the Year

Solo Spotlight: Teeny Tiny with Joey Greer

Stop Joking for 100 Years and Other Requests From My Kid (Stories of Parenting and Childhood), with Eugene Mirman, Cristela Alonzo, Chris Gethard, Amber Tamblyn, and host Ophira Eisenberg

Sydnee Washington: How To Start A Fire

Stand-Up Comedy

Aaron Chen

Bad Indian: A Native American Comedy Show with Joshua Emerson

Blabbermouth with Phil Griffiths and Red Scott

Brett Gelman: INAPPROPRIATION

Celebrity Drop-In with Anna Roisman and Ben Fisher

Comedians with Disabilities Act with Michael Beers, Steve Danner, Nina G, Loren Kraut, Hayden Kristal, and Jade Theriault, hosted by Mean Dave

Comedy Rodeo with Hayden Kristal

Cornpops and Space Lasers -- Political Standup with Francesca Fiorenti and Nato Green

David Cross & Friends

D.J. Demers / Ali Macofsky (co-headline)

Donde Esta Mi Comedy? with Baruch Porras-Hernandez

Dulcé Sloan

Embarrassed By Night Celebrates Lunar New Year with Fred Le and Andrew Van

Everything's Great! with Nick Kocher, Demi Adjuyigbe, and Addie Weyrich

Facial Recognition Comedy with Zahra Ali, Fizaa Dosani and Pallavi Gunalan

Fun Voices with Ron Funches and Blair Socci

The Gateway Show with Billy Anderson

Hilarious Habibis with Gena B. Jones and Lynn Maleh

Hot Sets with Veronica Kwiatkowski and Sam Clark

An Hour with Josh Johnson

Interruption Show with Dalia Malek

Jena Friedman: Not Funny

Joel Kim Booster & Friends

Jolli-Baes with Andrew Orolfo

Jon Glaser's Soothing Meditations for the Solitary Dog

Killer Lineup: Cristela Alonzo, Chris Gethard, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Josh Johnson, Aaron Chen, and host Paco Romane

Marc Maron: All In

Maria Bamford

Marie Faustin in YUCK: An Hour of Good Jokes and Bad Dates

Matt Braunger

Mirthquake with Jesse Hett, Andrew Holmgren and Ben Kolina

Nori Reed

PGF Records Presents: Clare O'Kane Album Recording, with an opening set by Eugene Mirman

Raining Comedy: A Pacific Northwest Showcase

Red, White and Blue-Pilled starring Jon Daly as Johnny Doily

Resistance Is Fertile with Brooke Heinichen and Luisa Isbell

Robby Hoffman

Safe Words with Wonder Dave

The Setup with Abhay Nadkarni and Richard Sarvate

The SF Sketchfest Dozen: Ify Nwadiwe & Paige Weldon Greg Barris & Mike Drucker Clare O'Kane & Mo Welch Mohanad Elshieky & Joyelle Nicole Johnson Liz Miele & Jes Tom Emma Arnold & Katrina Davis

Solomon Georgio / Sydnee Washington (co-headline)

Todd Barry: Half Joking Tour

Zainab Johnson

Kids Shows



GLOP meets GLOG: Glorious Ladies of Puppetry & Glorious Ladies of the Groundlings

Mo Willems & The Storytime All-Stars Live, with W. Kamau Bell, Dulcé Sloan, “Weird Al” Yankovic & more

Workshops & Interactive Events

Character Workshop with Brian Palermo

RISK! presents What's Your Story? with Kevin Allison

Lineups are subject to change.

Tickets and info at Click Here

SF Sketchfest takes place from January 18th through February 4th at the Alameda Comedy Club, Brava Theater Center, The Castro Theater, The Chapel, Club Fugazi, Cobb's Comedy Club, The Gateway Theater, The Great American Music Hall, The Great Star Theater, The Lost Church, Marines' Memorial Theatre, The Marsh, The Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, The Punch Line Comedy Club, and The Sydney Goldstein Theater.