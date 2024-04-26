MR. CHONKERS To Be Presented At Church of Clown In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MR CHONKERS will be presented Friday May 24 @ 9:30PM and Saturday May 25 @ 8:00PM

at Church of Clown in San Francisco. Created and performed by John Norris and directed by Corey Podell.

Tickets are at Churchofclown.org/events or https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/784efb4d-83e3-423c-938c-1e8114275083

About the Artist

John Norris has a background in multiple comedy and performance disciplines. He started out spending a decade performing and studying improv and sketch comedy (UCB, Groundlings, iO West, Second City). For the past 8 years he has been training, performing, and teaching Clown and Bouffon technique. He began teaching at the Idiot Workshop in Los Angeles in 2017. He has performed at festivals and venues all over the world and has been lucky enough to work with several live entertainment companies of note, including Cirque du Soleil and Spiegelworld, the latter of which hired John to host the Vegas smash hit show, Absinthe (2023.)

John loves introducing new people to these techniques and ways of being on a stage. BUT his favorite thing in the entire world is writing about himself in the third person. It feels completely normal and right.

About Church of Clown:

Church of Clown is a community supported public organization whose purpose is to embolden humanity through community, teach resiliency through humor, find humility through service and nurture inspiration through joy.

