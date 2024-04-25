New Conservatory Theatre Center's High School Performance Ensemble Will Perform THE GIVER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This April, New Conservatory Theatre Center's High School Performance Ensemble will present The Giver by Eric Coble. Adapted from the Newbery Award-winning novel by Lois Lowry, and directed by NCTC Education Director Stephanie Temple, this thought-provoking drama offers introspection and heart.

Step into Jonas' perfect world, where everything seems controlled and safe. No war, no fear, no pain—only assigned roles and no choices. But when he turns 12 years old, Jonas is chosen for special training from The Giver. He'll receive memories of real pain and joy, unveiling the truth about life and the hypocrisy of his utopian world. Through this moving adaptation, discover what it means to grow up, to grow wise, and to take control of your own destiny.

The Giver plays April 26 - May 7, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm, in NCTC's Tucker Theatre.

Tickets are $18.50 for students, $24.50 for adults, and are available at nctcsf.org or by calling (415) 861-8972. The Giver is recommended for ages 10 and above.

Director Stephanie Temple has been directing teens at NCTC since 2002 and teaching young people for almost twenty years. She specializes in devised theatre and enjoys working collaboratively with her students. Temple has a Bachelor of Arts from University of Southern California's School of Theatre and is currently finishing her Master's in Drama at San Francisco State University. She has taught acting, improvisation, dance and musical theatre at NCTC, CSU Stanislaus, Merced College, PCPA Theatrefest and currently runs the drama program at Live Oak School in Potrero Hill. As NCTC's Children's Playwright in Residence, Temple has adapted and developed plays such as The Snow Queen, Anansi, an African Folktale, Goldi Locks and the Three Aliens, Bollywood Sleeping Beauty, MUNI, The Little Mermaid, Snow White, The Odyssey, Peter Pan, and Rock ‘n Roll Cinderella.

The Giver high school ensemble cast includes Charlie Taumoepeau, Eleanor Hamlin, Luke Thompson, Miela Raymond, Natalie Babler-Kuebler, Orlando Guzman, Viola Bishop, and Zoe O'Neal. NCTC offers students the full theatre experience from all sides and features high schoolers Iman Williams & Odysseus Gallager as stage managers. Additional members of the creative team on this show include production management by Toni Guidry, technical direction by Alan Huang, set design by Devin Kasper, sound design by Kaitlin Rosen, lighting design by Kyler Stanion, and costume design by Stephanie Temple.

New Conservatory Theatre Center's Education program has presented original adaptations and classic stories for youth and families since 1981. Under the leadership of Education Director Stephanie Temple over the past twenty years, dozens of original adaptations have been written and produced, often as collaborations with the teen ensemble members. NCTC Education has the distinction of employing teenage performers and stage managers for specific programming, frequently providing them with their first professional theatre jobs

New Conservatory Theatre Center is San Francisco's premiere LGBTQIA and allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to nurturing emerging artists and playwrights to expand the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.