5 & DIME New Musical Will Make World Premiere at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

The World Premiere of 5 & Dime, a new musical based on the classic play Come Back to the 5 & Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean, will be produced by Tony Award recipient theatre company TheatreWorks Silicon Valley.

The musical features a book by Ashley Robinson (Brokeback Mountain, Fall of "94), music by DAN GILLESPIE SELLS (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Brokeback Mountain), and lyrics by SHAKINA (Transparent Musical Finale, Quantum Leap). and is based on the original play by Ed Graczyk. It will be directed by Giovanna Sardelli, TheatreWorks's Artistic Director.

Performances will begin at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts (500 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA) on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, and will run through Sunday, July 13, 2025. For more information the public may visit theatreworks.org or call 877-662-8978.

5 & Dime is presented as part of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's 2024-25 Season. Season subscriptions are currently available and single tickets will be available in the coming months at theatreworks.org.

Set in the 1970s in a ramshackle Texas town, 5 & Dime follows a group of friends as they celebrate the 20th reunion of their fan club, "The Disciples of James Dean." As the women look back fondly at their younger days, the arrival of a familiar stranger threatens to uncover deep-seated truths and unexpected connections. This rockin' country musical is a story about choosing your family, creating your community, and finding your way.

In 1982, filmmaker Robert Altman directed both a Broadway version at the Martin Beck (now the Al Hirschfeld) Theater and a film adaptation of the same name, which has gone on to become a cult classic. Both starred Sandy Dennis, Cher, Karen Black, Kathy Bates, and Mark Patton.

5&DIME was developed at the American Music Theatre Project at Northwestern University (David H. Bell - Artistic Director, Brannon Bowers - Producing Director) in October 2022