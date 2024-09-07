Review: THE NIGHT ALIVE at Altarena Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE NIGHT ALIVE is brimming with tension, humor, and talent. With characters that are rich in nuance but light on acuity, the show winds its way through rough waters. With more heart than wit to see them through, they grapple with big problems and hard circumstances with every moment adding to your desire for their triumph. With more laughs and smiles than one would expect in such gritty subject matter, THE NIGHT ALIVE, is a gumbo of well-blended ingredients.

The NIGHT ALIVE follows Tommy, a seemingly simple man who is making his way in a complicated world with few apparent aspirations. Despite his struggles, he has a big heart and is doing his best to help out a stranger, Aimee, who was on the wrong side of an angry man’s fist. When Aimee’s situation proves more complicated, he doesn’t hesitate to step up. Tommy’s work partner, Doc, is a bit of a dunderhead, but a genuine, sincere, good guy. When Aimee’s past catches up to her in the form of bad boy Kenneth, things go from bad to worse. Tommy, Aimee, and Doc struggle to make a fresh start while not alarming Maurice, Tommy’s uncle and landlord.

The strength of the show is in the rich, layered characters that Altarena brings to life so well on stage. While the plot is nothing new, the audience still cares because the characters have made us care about them. The show is helmed by John Tranchitella as Tommy who shows us so many shades of gray. He is flawed and complicated and has made so many mistakes. But Tranchitella never lets us lose sight of the good that is inside. Jonathan Covey as Kenneth gives us a vile, if standard, villain. However he makes the most of his one grand monologue that is every acting student’s dream. Sarah Jiang as Aimee often seems more shadow than person. Her story is told mostly through unspoken words. While I wish playwright Connon McPherson had brought her more into the light, Jiang gives us what we need to know. Don Kolodny as Doc is a delight to watch. Playing a simpleton is not simple, and Kolodny delivers a character that is engaging, endearing, and memorable. Geoffrey Colton as Maurice has the unenviable task of being the one character outside of the main storyline. His entrances are timed for maximum intrusion. Yet in the few tender moments he is allowed, Colton reminds us that every character holds more than what is revealed.

The artistic team of THE NIGHT ALIVE provides a foundation for the show, but doesn’t get in the way. The set design by Katina Psihos Letheule is simple but layered with generous portions of set dressing. Lighting Design by Kevin Myrick is subtle and unobtrusive while the sound design by Michael O’Brien feels weightier in its ability to hold or transition the mood during scene changes. The unseen star on stage is the incredible work of the dialect coach Sarah Elizabeth Williams. Director Katina Psihos Letheule keeps the show moving at a nice pace that is leaning forward but not rushed.

The weaknesses of the show come not from the production but rather the script. There are a few implausible leaps and even more unexplained gaps. Many important elements are never addressed and result in a few head-scratching moments. McPherson’s salvation is that the characters he has created are so arresting that we forget that we have stumbled into a plot hole. With such brilliant performances by the cast from top to bottom, THE NIGHT ALIVE is well worth a few hours of your time, and provides some names you will want to keep on your radar. THE NIGHT ALIVE is playing at Altarena Playhouse through September 22nd.

Photo Credit: Grizzy De Haro

