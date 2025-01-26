Review: GRAND HORIZONS at Altarena Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Smart and funny, GRAND HORIZONS at Altarena Playhouse makes a big statement on opening night. Defying easy categorization into comedy or drama, the show demonstrates how funny the serious matters of life can be as well as the nuggets of sobering truth that are part of the best jokes. With witty dialogue, unexpected turns, and well-developed characters, GRAND HORIZONS delivers a show that is not only entertaining, but leaves an impression.

GRAND HORIZONS by playwright Bess Wohl made its Broadway debut in 2019 and has been charming audiences ever since with its array of colorful characters. Bill and Nancy French, married for 50 years, have recently moved into a senior community. Amid their daily routines that have become rote and predictable lies an undercurrent of troubled waters. Small disappointments, concessions, sacrifices, paths not taken, along with the uncomfortable feelings of being unappreciated and unseen have undermined their relationship. Nancy announces to Bill that she wants a divorce, and he agrees with hardly skipping a beat. While Nancy and Bill approach the divorce with calm resolve, their two adult sons, Ben and Brian, are gobsmacked. Brian pleads for reconciliation. Ben attempts to use logic to get them to change their course, and Ben’s wife, Jess, applies some of her counseling techniques, all to no avail. As Bill and Nancy’s life together is poked and prodded from every angle by the family, hidden truths are revealed. Each must come to terms with the new information, their choices and determine a path forward.

In a dialogue driven show, the interplay between the characters is of utmost importance. The cast of GRAND HORIZONS has a discernible bond that is evident in their quick side looks, raised eyebrows, and other small reactions that build a believable backstory for the family. In short, they act like a family with all its history, grudges, unspoken words, and complicated emotions. The foundation is laid by Ellen Brooks and Ron Dritz, who play Nancy and Bill. Nancy is the consummate trad-wife who has reached the point of having no more f—s to give. She is unapologetic for her decision while also continuing to display the care and tenderness of a mother and wife. Brooks’s portrayal is one of honesty and a beautiful blend of hope and sadness. She drops one of the biggest truth bombs of the show by demanding that her son see her as a full person, something she has only recently done herself. Brooks imbues Nancy with a steely strength that is neither showy nor forceful but no less determined. Bill’s monotone and short, sharp answers belie the layers that he holds. Dritz’s portrayal reveals a man that has followed the rules of society’s expectations to his own emotional detriment. He wants more out of life and his relationship but doesn’t have the tools to express it. Dritz fills the silence with the unspoken, and wraps his regrets in stoicism. Together Brooks and Dritz bring a yearning to go beyond the comfortable.

Peter Marietta as the elder progeny fits into the mold perfectly as does Tyler Iiams as the younger sibling, Brian. Marietta demonstrates the burdens of the eldest child. He is as trapped by his designated role as his parents, and just when you least expect it, he reveals more of himself. Marietta marries the dual aspects of the character and elicits an unexpected amount of sympathy. While the character of Brian first appears to be designed solely for comic relief, Iiams’ vulnerability demands that Brian’s fears and worries be given credence. Laura Morgan as Jess is a vehicle for delivering many of the lessons on relationships and communication. Morgan keeps her firmly in the realm of believable and away from the cardboard version this character could be. Thomas Hutchinson as Tommy is a wonderful mix in playfulness and knowing your worth. And finally Lori Mrochinski as Carla brings notes of Jennifer Coolidge with her unfiltered responses. Mrochinski allows Carla to draw a contrast to Nancy while being more than expected.

GRAND HORIZONS is a play that fits perfectly within Altarena Playhouse. With only one set needed, Scenic Artisan, Jeremy Letheule creates an open floor plan that allows movement, different vignettes, and easy sightlines with an elevated level. Property Designer Vicki Kagawan provides a variety of items to give the actors tasks and activities as well as intricate set dressing to make full use of the space. Adrian Gilstrap as the Lighting Designer gives the space a feeling of time and movement with light that at times appears to be falling through trees from an unseen window into the living room. The result is subtle but adds to the feeling of time and space. Director Angela Mason has the cast zoned in on what is important, and they deliver her clear, poignant vision. There is no unnecessary or forced movement. Stillness is used sparingly but with great effect. All the parts work together and make the show a success.

There are many things that our modern society tends to avoid discussing, and a large portion of those things involve mature adults and their private lives. GRAND HORIZONS takes on a multitude of issues that will hit close to home for many. But it’s the way that the topics are approached with a blend of comedy and tenderness that elevates the show. Growing old is hard. Dealing with family is hard. Reflection and compassion coupled with honest communication are needed. Audiences will laugh out loud, probably multiple times, but more importantly they will leave inspired to have real conversations with themselves and those that they love. If you’re looking for a night out, set your sights high - look to GRAND HORIZONS at Altarena Playhouse.

Photo Credit: Grizzly De Haro

