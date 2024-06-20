Review: THE CHER SHOW at Curran Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Cher Show- a new musical

Book by Rick Elice

Directed by Casey Hushion

Curran Theatre

The Cher Show blows through town faster than the multitude of Bob Mackie costume changes and we’re better off for it. Even die-hard Cher fanatics had a challenging time mustering excitement for this tired jukebox musical, settling for the flash and cheese of 60’s style comic vignettes rather than delving into perhaps some interesting insight into the resilient pop icon who bucked the male dominated entertainment scene.

The blame lies in Rick Elice’s thin book that reads like People magazine with thinly drawn characters, stale dialogue, and very dated choreography. Like the Donna Summer musical, The Cher Show utilizes three actors representing the three eras: 1960 hippie pop Cher who overcomes her shyness to join Sonny Bono into pop stardom, 1970’s glam tv star, and finally the academy award winning movie star and comeback diva.

The cast of THE CHER SHOW.

The three share the stage, engaging with each other to provide exposition and cheer each other on. It’s hard not to judge which one is the better Cher and all three (Ella Perez, Catherine Ariale, and Morgan Scott) have fine voices while not trying to mimic Cher’s distinct nasal mannerisms. Bob Mackie, Sonny Bono, Gregg Allman and even Robert Altman become characters, but mere foils.

Catherine Ariale as Lady, Morgan Scott as Star, Ella Perez as Babe, and the cast of THE CHER SHOW.

Jukebox musical often play fast and loose with the material and here, songs are sometimes snippets or reprised at a latter moment. Of course, there’s a Mackie fashion show and a big finale with all three Chers to finally get the audience involved. We’re exhorted to dance by old Cher who calls us ‘bitches.’ One final insult.

The Cher Show- a new musical continues through June 23rd. Tickets available at http://www.broadwaysf.com/

Photo Credit: Meredith Mashburn Photography

