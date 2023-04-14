Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: POOR YELLA REDNECKS, VIETGONE 2 at A.C.T. Strand

Now through May 7th.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Oh boy! The second installment of Qui Nguyen's autobiographical Vietgone trilogy is just as exciting, creative, and rewarding as the original produced by A.C.T five years ago. Returning director Jaime Castañeda and composer Shammy Dee return to helm the production and realize Nguyen's vision of his family life in 1970's Midwest USA after leaving war-torn Saigon. Full of rap beats, slo-mo martial arts, sarcasm and romance, Poor Yella Rednecks is a sure-fire hit.

Jenny Nguyen Nelson and Christine Jamlig in Qui Nguyen's Poor Yella Rednecks, performing at A.C.T.'s Strand Theater now through May 7, 2023.

For those of us theatregoers who can't get enough of Jomar Tagatac, you get a heavy dose of this chameleon wonder. Shifting between six roles, Tagatac is the glue that holds this strong production together and he's a joy to watch. His castmates are equally enjoyable: Will Doa, Christine Jamlig, Jenny Nguyen Nelson and Hyunmin Rhee as they also shift between characters from local bullies, grocery boys, and cops.

Will Dao and Hyunmin Rhee in Qui Nguyen's Poor Yella Rednecks, performing at A.C.T.'s Strand Theater now through May 7, 2023.

A playwright wants some interview material from his sassy mother to start the flashback on his parent's marriage and his own childhood memories. Integrating comedy centered on the complications of assimilating into mid 70's rural Arkansas and hip-hop beats that support the storylines make the first act exciting and original. Tanya Orellana's multilevel set combined with Yi Zhao's lighting and Jake Rodriguez's sound design take full advantage of the Strand's small stage.

Jomar Tagatac and Jenny Nguyen Nelson in Qui Nguyen's Poor Yella Rednecks, performing at A.C.T.'s Strand Theater now through May 7, 2023.

Christine Jamlig shines as the sassy, racist grandma concerned about losing her language and identity. Hyunmin Rhee and Jenny Nguyen Nelson are fantastic as the troubled couple Quang and Tong. Their marriage, infidelities and dissolution play a major role. The young playwright is performed with a wooden puppet maneuvered and spoken by Will Doa.

Act II is far more serious and hits upon topics of unemployment, racism, xenophobia, language barriers and adjustments to displaced populations. Qui Nguyen has a keen eye for integrating drama and comedy reflecting the realities of his people, a skill that easily translates across nationalities and is universally understood. Sure, the players consider themselves poor yella rednecks, but they're also proud, optimistic, and American.

Poor Yella Rednecks continues through May 7th. Tix available at Click Here or by calling 415-749-2228.

Photo credit: Kevin Berne




From This Author - Steve Murray

Steve Murray is a writer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, contributor to ForAllEvents and now BroadwayWorld. He started writing rock reviews for his college newspaper in the 1970’s, produced a va... (read more about this author)


