Review: PETER PAN at Golden Gate Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Peter Pan flies into the Golden Gate Theatre with its fantastical message of the joys of childhood, innocence, and freedom. For over 70 years J.M. Barrie’s story has been told and retold, becoming a beloved childhood adventure. This newly imagined production plays on that familiarity and will bring a new generation of children into the fold with its eye-popping images, fairytale characters, swashbuckling adventure, and simplistic themes of good versus evil.

“Friends Forever.” (from L) Nolan Almeida as Peter Pan, Kenny Ramos as Acoma, Raye Zaragoza as Tiger Lily and the cast of Peter Pan.

A stellar creative crew is responsible for this production, including director Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress, The Who’s Tommy), flying sequences choreographed by Paul Rubin (Wicked, Frozen), music supervision and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!, Carousel), scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Kai Harada, and projections by David Bengali. That pedigree certainly shows on the stage and is enhanced by a talented youthful cast led by newcomer Nolan Almeida as Peter.

“I Gotta Crow.” (from L) Nolan Almeida as Peter Pan, Hawa Kamara as Wendy.

The score by Morris (Moose) Charlap, with additional lyrics by Betty Comden, Adolph Green and Amanda Green and additional music by Jule Styne contains a few memorable classics (“I'm Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won't Grow Up” and “Neverland).” There’s fight scenes, a stalking crocodile, flying sequences and ensemble dance numbers to keep the audiences entertained. Tinker Bell is craeted with some light magic and voiced by musical arpeggios.

“Hook’s Tarantella.” (center) Cody Garcia as Captain Hook and the cast of Peter Pan.

The Darling children, Wendy (Hawa Kamara), Michael (Camden Kwok) and John (William Foon) are ready for an adventure and right from the spectacular entrance of Peter Pan and Tinker Bell, the kids and the audience are treated to a fantasy rivaled only by Dorothy’s trip to Oz. The sides are very clearly drawn, just like any good fairytale – the villains are very bad, the heroes virtuous. Here, the pirate Hook, played will evil glee by Cody Garcia is darkly malevolent. He’s balanced somewhat by his gay sidekick Smee (Kurt Perry) and inept band of scallywags.

Nolan Almeida as Peter Pan.

Wendy and her siblings love the adventure – she gets to be a mother figure to the abandoned Lost Boys and there’s a tinge of romance with Peter. But like Dorothy, Wendy knows she must return to her real life and parents. Peter, however, opposes growing up, choosing to remain a youthful sprite forever. So, while the theme of Peter Pan is the inspiration of imagination and keeping alive the child is all of us, the reality is that we all must grow up and time moves forward. Pretty sobering, but realistic. Peter is the bit of child that remains in us all and in that, he is timeless.

Pater Pan runs through November 3rd at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theater (1 Taylor St.) Tickets available at broadwaysf.com.

Photo credits: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Comments